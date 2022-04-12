Here are all the wallpapers from the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

After launching the Moto G Stylus (2022) in February, Motorola is now gearing up to launch another affordable stylus-equipped smartphone. Leaked renders of the upcoming device, called Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), surfaced online earlier this month, giving us a good look at its design and revealing some specifications. While Motorola hasn’t released any official information about the device so far, we’ve managed to extract all the new wallpapers that the company will ship with the phone. If you’re on the lookout for a new wallpaper for your phone, check out all the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) wallpapers in the gallery below.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Wallpapers

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) will share a ton of wallpapers with the Moto G52. We recently shared all the Moto G52 stock wallpapers, and if you don’t have them already, you can download them by following the link below.

Common wallpapers

Here are all the wallpapers that Motorola will ship with both the Moto G52 and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022).

Download the common wallpapers

Unique wallpaper

In addition, Motorola will offer the following device-specific wallpaper for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022).

Download all the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) wallpapers

The wallpapers shown above are compressed versions of the original files. Therefore, we recommend downloading the full-resolution files from the link above. The wallpapers have a resolution of 2160 x 2400 pixels, so they should look great on any smartphone or tablet.

If you don’t like any of these wallpapers, you can check out our list of the best wallpaper apps on Android for some cool recommendations. We’re sure you’ll find something that fits your style.

Which of these Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) wallpapers do you like? Let us know in the comments section below.