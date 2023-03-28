Newly leaked images of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) have arrived. The device will be a follow up to one of the best Android smartphones under $500. The renders show off the front of the handset, along with the rear, which gives us a look at two different colors, black and bronze. In addition, we get to see the bottom part of the phone that houses the stylus, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-C charging port, and speaker. As of now, there is no official word on when this handset will arrive or its price.

The leaked renders come from Evan Blass, who has been known in the past to be quite reliable when it comes to early looks at smartphones. While there aren't any details about the smartphone's specifications, we are able to see that there are some visual changes when compared to last year's model. Perhaps the biggest difference is that the camera array goes from three cameras to just two. Last year's model had a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor. While not confirmed, with its latest camera configuration, there's a good chance that Motorola has chosen to dump the depth sensor.

In addition to the camera change, the rear cameras now sit on a platform that's more square / rectangular. The previous model had a more rounded look, which can be best described as a slender oval. While looks are always subjective, this change makes the handset look more modern and sleek when compared to the 2022 model. Although specifications are unknown at this point, it is most likely that this model will come in as a mid-range handset, with its main allure being its stylus, which is a feature that is not all that commonly found on other smartphones.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)