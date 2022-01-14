Moto G Stylus 2022 leak shows off gold color option and more angles

Motorola releases a lot of Moto G phones every year, but the Moto G Stylus has become one of the more popular models in recent history, thanks to its passive stylus and large battery. Nearly every aspect of the phone has been leaked already, but now there are some more press images that you can look at.

91mobiles has obtained what appears to be an official render image of the Moto G Stylus, showing off the phone from every angle in a gold color option. Three rear cameras are visible, as well as a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and of course, the namesake stylus.

Most of the hardware information has already leaked over the past few weeks, with some information coming from exclusive reports by XDA Developers. We know the phone has a 6.78-inch 2460×1080 display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, three rear cameras (50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensor), a 5,000mAh battery, and relatively-slow 10W charging. There does not appear to be any support for dual SIM or NFC, and it will run the older Android 11 out of the box (with a single update to Android 12 planned).

Motorola is expected to sell the Moto G Stylus 2022 with 128GB of internal storage (with the option to add more with a microSD card slot), and either 4 or 6GB of RAM, depending on the model and region. We’re not sure when the phone will be officially announced or made available, but last year’s model was announced in January, so the official reveal probably isn’t too far away.

Some of the company’s other upcoming products have leaked in recent days, including the Apple Pencil-like Motorola Smart Stylus, a folio case for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and the Motorola Razr 3 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.