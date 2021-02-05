Here’s what we know about Motorola’s Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto E7 Power

Following a number of Motorola leaks over the past few months, the Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto E7 Power have all leaked. The Moto G10 was previously dubbed “capri” and is a low-to-mid-range device. The Moto G30 was dubbed “caprip” and is a slightly more powerful mid-range smartphone. Finally, the Moto E7 Power has not been previously leaked, but it is a low-end budget-oriented smartphone.

All three of these devices were leaked on my Twitter, complete with specifications and colors. Both the Moto G10 and the Moto G30 specifications were previously leaked by TechnikNews in collaboration between myself and NilsAhrDE. TechnikNews has now also reported display sizes for the Moto G10 and the Moto G30.

Moto E7 Power

Moto E7 Power specs: MediaTek Helio P22

2GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB storage 5MP front-facing camera 13MP + 2MP back cameras Colours: Blue/Red — Adam Conway @ XDA (@AdamConwayIE) February 5, 2021

The Moto E7 Power is the first “Power” device to enter the Motorola E-series of devices. Previously, the “Power” suffix was only attributed to G-series Motorola smartphones, and it generally signified a large battery. The Moto E7 Power features a 5,000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It also has 2GB and 4GB of RAM paired with either 32GB or 64GB of storage respectively. There is a 5MP front-facing camera and two back-facing cameras — 13MP and 2MP. Finally, there is a rear-facing speaker on the Moto E7 Power. It comes in Digital Blue and Oxy Red.

Moto G10

The Moto G10 is “capri”, and features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. It comes with a 48 MP main camera (S5KGM1ST), an 8 MP waterdrop front camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (S5K4H7), and also has two 2 MP sensors for macro (GC02M1) and depth information (OV02B1B). The display is 6.5-inches and 60Hz, and it has a headphone jack, Google Assistant button, and a USB-C charging port. It will have 4GB of RAM, with a choice between 64GB of storage and 128GB storage. Finally, it also has a 5,000 mAh battery. It comes in Iridescent Pearl or Aurora Gray.

Moto G30

The Moto G30 is “caprip” — the most powerful of the three devices — and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, or 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage complete with microSD card support. It comes with a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP front camera, and a 2 MP sensor for macro and depth information. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, Google Assistant button, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The 6.5-inch display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, and the phone comes in Phantom Black or Pastel Sky.