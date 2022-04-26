Motorola starts rolling out stable Android 12 to the Moto G100

Last week, Motorola started rolling out the stable Android 12 update for the Motorola Edge (2021) and the Motorola Edge Plus. The company is now giving the Moto G100 the same treatment, and according to a recent post on our forums, the update has started rolling out to users in Brazil.

The Android 12 update for the Moto G100 (model number XT2125-4-DS) is rolling out to users in Brazil. It has the build number S1RT32.41-20-16 measures around 1.5GB. The update introduces all the new features Google introduced in Android 12 and the Android security patches for March 2022. While Motorola hasn’t shared any official information about the rollout so far, we expect the company to release a similar update in other regions over the next few weeks.

If you haven’t received the update already, you can manually check for it by heading to the software updates section in the device settings. You might not see the OTA notification immediately, as the update is likely rolling out in a staged fashion. This means that it should initially reach only a handful of users, followed by a wider rollout in the coming days. Such a staged rollout allows Motorola to analyze the stability of the update and avoid pushing a potentially buggy update to all users simultaneously.

If you don’t know what to expect from Motorola’s Android 12 release, here’s a brief refresher. The update includes a host of new Android 12 features, ranging from the brand new Material You design aesthetic, wallpaper-based theming, revamped widgets and privacy dashboard. In addition, Motorola has also baked in some additional features in its custom Android skin My UX, including new camera features and new “Ready For” experience.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Moto G100? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Moto G100 XDA forums