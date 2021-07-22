Motorola brings its flagship Moto G100 to the U.S.
July 22, 2021 3:19pm Comment

Motorola brings its flagship Moto G100 to the U.S.

Back in March, Motorola launched its first flagship phone in the Moto G line: the Moto G100. The G100 is the first Moto G phone with a Snapdragon 800-series chipset, specifically the Snapdragon 870, but unlike Motorola’s Edge+, the G100 didn’t break the bank. Now, Motorola has launched the Moto G100 in the U.S., and it’s available starting today.

The Moto G100 offers flagship-level performance thanks to its Snapdragon 870 chipset, an overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 865 that powered Motorola’s previous Edge+ flagship. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the latter of which is expandable by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone is powered by a beefy 5000mAh battery; there’s no wireless charging support, but the phone’s battery can be charged via the included 20W adapter.

On the rear, the Moto G100 sports a triple camera setup, comprised of a 64MP main camera, a 16MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The ultra wide-angle camera doubles as a macro camera and has a ring light to illuminate nearby subjects, as shown in the featured image. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera joined by an 8MP wide-angle camera to fit more people in the frame.

On the front, the phone has a 6.7-inch LCD panel at 2520×1080 pixel resolution for a 21:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate maxes out at 90Hz. The display can be extended to an external monitor or TV thanks to DisplayPort Alternate Mode support, and once extended, Motorola’s “Ready For” software takes over to provide a desktop-like experience.

Unlike the European model, the American Moto G100 seems to lack the dedicated Google Assistant button (as is typical with U.S. versions of Motorola phones.) It does retain the fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the microSD card slot, however.

The Moto G100 is available in the U.S. in three colors: Iridescent Ocean, Iridescent Sky, and Slate Grey. It’s compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile as well as all MVNOs operating on their networks. However, it only supports 4G LTE on AT&T’s network, so you’ll need to be on T-Mobile or a T-Mobile MVNO to get 5G connectivity through the carrier’s sub-6GHz NSA network.

With that in mind, you can buy the Moto G100 from motorola.com today. Motorola has discounted the phone by $100 for a limited time, so it’s currently on sale for $499.99. It’s not the cheapest 5G phone you can buy in the States, but it does give a lot of bang for the buck considering its specs.

Moto G100 Forums

    Moto G100
    The Moto G100 is Motorola's first Moto G phone with flagship-level specs, and it's finally available in the U.S.

Moto G100 Specs. Tap/click to expand

SpecificationMoto G100
Dimensions & Weight168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69mm

207g

Display
  • 6.7-inch LCD
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • Full HD+ (2520×1080) resolution
  • 21:9 aspect ratio
  • HDR10 support
  • Dual hole-punch cutout
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 870

  • CPU
    • 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz
    • 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • GPU
    • Adreno 650
  • Fabricated on TSMC’s advanced 7nm process
RAM & Storage8GB LPDDR5

128GB UFS 3.1

Expandable with an up to 1TB microSDXC card

Battery & Charging5000mAh

20W wired charging (charger included)

No wireless charging

SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

ThinkShield for mobile

Rear Camera(s)
  • 64MP main, PDAF, f/1.7, 0.7μm pixel size
  • 16MP ultra wide-angle, PDAF, 117° FoV, Macro Vision, f/2.2, 1.0μm pixel size
  • 2MP depth sensor, fixed-focus, f/2.4, 1.75μm pixel size
  • TOF advanced laser autofocus
Front Camera(s)
  • 16MP main, f/2.2, 1.0μm pixel size
  • 8MP wide-angle, f/2.4, 118° FoV, 1.12μm pixel size
Port(s)/Button(s)
  • USB Type-C (DisplayPort Alternate Mode output)
  • Google Assistant button
Audio
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 3 microphones
Connectivity
  • Snapdragon X55 modem (discrete)
    • 5G NR sub-6GHz
    • 4G LTE
    • 3G UMTS
    • 2G CDMA/GSM
  • WiFi 6 support
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
  • Dual-frequency GNSS
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
SoftwareAndroid 11

Tags Moto G100Motorola

About author

Mishaal Rahman
Mishaal Rahman

I am the Editor-in-chief of XDA. In addition to breaking news on the Android OS and mobile devices, I manage all editorial and reviews content on the Portal. Tips/media inquiries: [email protected]

Load Comments