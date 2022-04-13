Moto G200 picks up stable Android 12 update

After rolling out a stable Android 12 update to the Moto Edge 20 last week, Motorola is expanding the latest version of Android to one more phone in its portfolio: the Moto G200.

Motorola has started seeding a stable Android 12 update to the Moto G200 in select markets. The update carries firmware version S1RX32.50-13 and is rolling out to the XT2175-1-DS variant. The rollout has gone live in Europe, with Latin America and the UK to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Screenshots credit: 4PDA user StrangerRM

European users can look forward to receiving the Android 12 update on their Moto G200 in the coming days. Since the update is rolling out in batches, it may take some time to reach your device. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates. Alternatively, you can use the Motorola Rescue and Smart Assistant Tool to obtain the latest firmware package and flash it using a PC.

Android 12 brings many exciting features and changes, including a beautiful Material You design, a revamped notification panel, redesigned widgets, Privacy Dashboard, camera and mic indicators and toggles, and more. In addition to Android 12-specific changes, users can look forward to Motorola’s touch of useful customizations such as Fast flashlight, Flip to DND, Quick capture, etc.

Motorola has only updated a handful of devices to Android 12 so far, including the Moto G Pro and Moto G3o. However, the Lenovo-owned company plans to bring the newest version of Android to many of its budget and mid-range smartphones, such as the Moto G50, Moto G Stylus, Razr 5G, Motorola Edge 5G, and Moto G40 Fusion. You can check out the complete list of devices confirmed to get Android 12 here.

The Moto G200 is an affordable flagship offering from Motorola, featuring a 6.8-inch LCD 144Hz panel, Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Moto G200? Let us know in the comments below.