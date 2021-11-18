Moto G200 revealed with Snapdragon 888+ chipset and €450 price tag

Motorola’s series of Moto G phones started as mid-range budget devices, and for a long time, they were some of the best options available (especially in the United States). Over time, the Moto G lineup has shifted more to the high end, and the number of Moto G phones every year seems to double. The Mogo G Pure arrived last month as a super-cheap $160 phone, followed by the Moto G Power this month, and now another model has been revealed.

Motorola announced a handful of new Moto G phones today, and the best of the bunch is the Moto G200 5G. The phone is seemingly intended as a sequel to the Moto G100, which was only released in March and arrived in the United States in July. The Moto G200 switches out the G100’s Snapdragon 870 chipset for the faster Snapdragon 888 Plus, and also ditches the headphone jack found on the last model. Thanks, Motorola.

Specification Motorola Moto G200 Build Plastic Dimensions & Weight 168.07 x 75.53 x 8.89 mm

202 grams Display 20:9 6.8-inch

1080×2460, 396 ppi

IPS TFT LCD SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G RAM & Storage 128GB storage

8GB RAM Battery & Charging 5000 mAh battery

33W fast charging (33W charger included) Security Fingerprint reader

Face unlock Rear Cameras 108 MP (f/1.9, 2.1 µm) Primary

8MP (f/2.2, 1.12 µm) Ultra-Wide

2 MP (f/2.4, 1.75 µm) Depth Sensor Front Camera 16 MP (f/2.2, 1.0 µm) Ports USB 3.1 Type-C

No headphone jack Audio Two microphones

Bottom-facing speaker Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6E), 2.4/5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo

Dual SIM (in Europe and select other regions) Software Android 11 Other Features IP52 water resistance

‘Ready For’ desktop

Google Assistant button

The Moto G200 is also shipping with Android 11, even though Android 12 has now been available for a month. Motorola also didn’t mention anywhere in its announcement how many Android upgrades the Moto G200 will receive. At least you get 33W fast charging, though — that’s better than Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Motorola is also including its Samsung DeX-like desktop environment in the Moto G200, which is called ‘Ready For.’ The company said in its announcement, “this versatile platform lets you expand your phone to a larger screen for a more immersive experience. And it’s so easy to use – Ready For offers multiple ways to connect, whether it’s wired, wirelessly, or via your PC. This means you have the freedom to catch up on your favorite TV show from anywhere without having to log in, knock out a big work presentation using your phone like a computer with Ready For Mobile Desktop, create content on the fly with advanced subject tracking, or get a more immersive gaming experience by bringing it to any TV or display for a console-like experience.”

Motorola will sell the phone for €449.99 in Europe, and it will arrive in “selected markets across Latin America” at some point. There’s also a product page for the phone on Motorola’s UK site, but no price is listed.