Moto G22 heats up the budget phone segment in India with an aggressive price tag

Motorola today expanded its budget-oriented Moto G lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G22. The new phone joins the Moto G71 that arrived in the country earlier this year. The Moto G22 succeeds last year’s Moto G20 and offers rather impressive hardware at a bargain price, including a versatile camera setup, a high refresh rate screen, and a large battery.

Moto G22: Specifications

Specification Moto G22 Dimensions and Weight 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm

185 g Display 6.5-inch 1600 x 720 (268 PPI)

90Hz refresh rate Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 4x Cortex-A53 @ 2.3GHz 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz

PowerVR GE8320

12nm RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

64GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

20W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP macro

Quaternary: 2MP depth Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Software Android 12 with My UX

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Moto G22 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by MediaTeks’ Helio G37 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Moto G22 features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP depth and macro shooters. Over on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie camera fitted inside the punch hole cutout.

The Moto G22 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging via the included fast charger. Elsewhere, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, a single bottom-firing speaker, a water repellant design, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. It runs Android 12 out of the box with Motorola’s My UX skin on top.

The Moto G22 goes head to head against Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 in India. The Redmi 1o packs a faster Snapdragon 680 chipset and a larger battery compared to the Moto G22. The Moto G22, on the other hand, has a higher refresh rate screen, a more versatile rear camera setup, and a superior front camera. And unlike the Redmi 10, it includes the fast charger (20W) inside the box. Both phones are similarly priced, so it all comes down to user preference in the end.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G22 will go on sale in India between April 13 and 14. It will be available on Flipkart at an early bird price of ₹9,999 (~$133). Once the offer ends, the phone will retail at ₹10,999. Color options include Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green.