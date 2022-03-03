Moto G22 now official with Android 12 and MediaTek Helio G37
Motorola releases far too many phones for anyone to reasonably keep track of, including several new Moto G models over the past few months. The Moto G22 has been extensively leaked already, but now the phone has been officially announced by Motorola.

This appears to be fairly similar to the latest Moto G Power, which was first announced in November of last year. It has the same 5,000mAh battery and 6.5-inch 720p display, but it ships with Android 12 instead of Android 11, and the chipset has been upgraded to a MediaTek Helio G37.

SpecificationMotorola Moto G22
Build“Water-resistant design”
Dimensions & Weight
  • 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm
  • 185 g
Display
  • 6.5-inch 1600 x 720 (268 ppi)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
SoCMediaTek Helio G37
RAM & Storage
  • 64GB internal storage
  • microSD card support (up to 1TB)
  • 4GB RAM
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 15W wired charging (5V/3A)
Security
  • Side fingerprint sensor
  • Face unlock
Rear Camera(s)
  • 50MP primary (binned down to 12.5MP)
  • 8MP ultra-wide
  • 2MP depth sensor
  • 2MP macro
Front Camera(s)16MP
Port(s)
  • USB 2.0 Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
AudioSingle speaker
Connectivity
  • 4G: LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/38/40/41
  • 3G: 1/2/5/8
  • 2G: 2/3/5/8
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • NFC
  • GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo
  • WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz dual-band)
SoftwareAndroid 12
Other Features
  • My UX gestures
  • 10W charger included in box

The Moto G22 also has four cameras in total, though the only ones that are useful for anything are the 50MP main camera and the 8MP ultra-wide. The 2MP depth sensor doesn’t capture photos on its own, and the 2MP macro is too low-resolution for good macro photography. As usual with budget phones, the number of cameras is mostly for show. Motorola also declined to say if the Moto G22 will receive any major Android OS updates, or how long security patches will last.

Motorola says the Moto G22 will be available “across select markets in Europe” at a starting price of 169.99 Euros. The phone will also arrive in Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and India within the next few weeks.

Source: Motorola Blog, Motorola Germany

