Moto G22 design and specs leaked, could pack an OLED display and a 50MP primary shooter

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new affordable smartphone under its Moto G series. Dubbed the Moto G22, the phone will reportedly succeed the last year’s Moto G20. Now ahead of the official launch, a new leak has revealed the design and key specifications of the device.

WinFuture has shared high-res renders of the Moto G22, giving us a closer look at the phone’s design. There are some notable cosmetic changes here. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is gone, replaced by a side-mounted sensor embedded into the power button. The rectangular camera module on the back sports an updated design; the primary sensor and the LED flash module are placed together inside a ring, with the remaining three sensors sitting just below. Over on the front, the phone sports an OLED panel with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

While the Moto G20 had an LCD panel, the Moto G22 reportedly sports an OLED display. At 6.53-inch, it’s roughly the same size as the last year, and the screen resolution (HD+) and refresh rate (90Hz) are also unchanged. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G37 chipset, a step up from the Unisoc T700 chip on the Moto G20. The primary camera has been upgraded from a 48MP sensor to a new 50MP f/1.8 sensor, and it’s joined by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP depth and macro shooters.

The Moto G22 reportedly packs a 5,000mAh battery and charges via a 10W charger. Finally, we’re told the phone will run Android 12 out of the box, offers Bluetooth 5.2 and 4G LTE support, and has a microSD card slot.

Motorola hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the Moto G22 at this point. WinFuture says the phone will be priced under €200 and will be available in only black color initially.

Source: WinFuture