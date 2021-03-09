Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power launched in India as budget-friendly offerings

Motorola today announced the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power in India. Both phones had already launched in Europe last month, but the company has decided to rebrand the Moto G10 to Moto G10 Power for the Indian market.

Moto G30: Specifications

Specification Moto G30 Dimensions and Weight 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.14mm

200g

Plastic build Display 6.5-inch LCD

90Hz screen refresh rate

1600 x 720 (HD+) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 662: 4 x performance and 4 x efficiency Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz) 11nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

20W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.7

64MP Quad Pixel f/1.7 Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 wide-angel 118-degree

8MP f/2.2 wide-angel 118-degree Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 bokeh

2MP f/2.4 bokeh Quarternary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera 13MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

Bottom-mounted speaker

Dedicated Google Assistant key

IP52 rating Software Android 11

In terms of specifications, the Moto G30 uses a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB flash storage. It also has a quad-camera array on the back comprised of a 64MP f/1.7 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. All of this is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that charges via a 20W fast charger. Other notable features include NFC, Android 11, Bluetooth 5.0, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto G10 Power: Specifications

Specification Moto G10 Power Dimensions and Weight 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.19mm

220g Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD

1600 x 720 (HD+) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 460: 4 x ARM Cortex-A73 performance and 4 x ARM Cortex-A53 efficiency cores (Up to 2.0GHz) 11nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 6,000 mAh battery

20W fast charger Rear Camera Primary: 48MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 wide-angel 118-degree

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 bokeh

Quarternary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera 8MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

Bottom-mounted speaker

Dedicated Google Assistant key

IP52 rating Software Android 11

Although the Moto G10 Power is logically and theoretically a successor to the Moto G9 Power, it seems to be a downgrade over its predecessor on paper at least. It has the same 6.5-inch HD+ LCD but uses the less powerful Snapdragon 460 SoC, a step down from the Snapdragon 662 chipset. Similarly, the primary camera has also been downgraded from the 64MP to 48MP but now you get an additional 8MP ultra-wide shooter along with the 2MP macro and depth sensors. The 6,000mAh battery is unchanged — the European Moto G10 packs a 5,000mAh battery. Elsewhere, the Moto G10 Power comes with Android 11, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, IP52 rating, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a single bottom-firing speaker.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G30 comes in only one variant, 4GB/64GB, which is priced at ₹10,999 (~$150) and will go on sale from Flipkart on March 17 at 12 PM IST. Pricing for the Moto G10 is set at ₹9,999 (~$136) for the 4GB/64GB model. It will be available from Flipkart from March 16 at 12 PM IST.