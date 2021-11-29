Moto G31 lands in India with MediaTek Helio G85, a 50MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery

A couple of weeks ago, Motorola unveiled a slew of budget-friendly phones under its Moto G series in Europe. Today the Lenovo-owned company is bringing one of them to India: the Moto G31. The new model succeeds the Moto G30 that came out earlier this year though it doesn’t have a lot to offer in terms of upgrades and improvements beyond a new camera sensor and a more vibrant screen.

Moto G31 Power: Specifications

Specification Moto G31 Dimensions and Weight 161.89 x 73.87 x 8.3 mm

178 grams Display 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+

2400 x 1080

20: 9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

700nits max brightness SoC MediaTek Helio G85: 2x Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

12nm process technology

ARM G52 MC2 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

64GB/128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

20W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP Quad Pixel f/1.8

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 13MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11

The Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a step up from the LCD panel on the Moto G30. However, in terms of the refresh rate, it’s a step down as it’s a 60Hz panel compared to the 90Hz one on the Moto G30.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. As for the optics, the Moto G31 comes with a triple camera setup on the back — a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens — and a 13MP shooter on the front.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support — unlike the global model which is limited to 10W.

Elsewhere, the Moto G31 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a bottom-firing speaker with Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPX2 water-repellent design. The phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G31 will go on sale in India from December 6. Pricing starts at ₹12,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and goes up to ₹14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone will be exclusively available from Flipkart.