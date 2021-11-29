Moto G31 lands in India with MediaTek Helio G85, a 50MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery
A couple of weeks ago, Motorola unveiled a slew of budget-friendly phones under its Moto G series in Europe. Today the Lenovo-owned company is bringing one of them to India: the Moto G31. The new model succeeds the Moto G30 that came out earlier this year though it doesn’t have a lot to offer in terms of upgrades and improvements beyond a new camera sensor and a more vibrant screen.

Moto G31 Power: Specifications

SpecificationMoto G31
Dimensions and Weight
  • 161.89 x 73.87 x 8.3 mm
  • 178 grams
Display
  • 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+
  • 2400 x 1080
  • 20: 9 aspect ratio
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 700nits max brightness
SoC
  • MediaTek Helio G85:
    • 2x Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz
    • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • 12nm process technology
  • ARM G52 MC2 GPU
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 20W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 50MP Quad Pixel f/1.8
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP bokeh
Front Camera
  • 13MP f/2.0
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint reader
Software
  • Android 11

The Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a step up from the LCD panel on the Moto G30. However, in terms of the refresh rate, it’s a step down as it’s a 60Hz panel compared to the 90Hz one on the Moto G30.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. As for the optics, the Moto G31 comes with a triple camera setup on the back — a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens — and a 13MP shooter on the front.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support — unlike the global model which is limited to 10W.

Moto G31 features at glance

Elsewhere, the Moto G31 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a bottom-firing speaker with Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPX2 water-repellent design. The phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G31 will go on sale in India from December 6. Pricing starts at ₹12,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and goes up to ₹14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone will be exclusively available from Flipkart.

