Moto G31 lands in India with MediaTek Helio G85, a 50MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery
A couple of weeks ago, Motorola unveiled a slew of budget-friendly phones under its Moto G series in Europe. Today the Lenovo-owned company is bringing one of them to India: the Moto G31. The new model succeeds the Moto G30 that came out earlier this year though it doesn’t have a lot to offer in terms of upgrades and improvements beyond a new camera sensor and a more vibrant screen.
Moto G31 Power: Specifications
|Specification
|Moto G31
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Software
The Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a step up from the LCD panel on the Moto G30. However, in terms of the refresh rate, it’s a step down as it’s a 60Hz panel compared to the 90Hz one on the Moto G30.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. As for the optics, the Moto G31 comes with a triple camera setup on the back — a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens — and a 13MP shooter on the front.
The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support — unlike the global model which is limited to 10W.
Elsewhere, the Moto G31 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a bottom-firing speaker with Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPX2 water-repellent design. The phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box.
Pricing & Availability
The Moto G31 will go on sale in India from December 6. Pricing starts at ₹12,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and goes up to ₹14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone will be exclusively available from Flipkart.