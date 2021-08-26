Motorola’s new Moto G50 5G is not the same as its other 5G Moto G50

In March this year, Motorola launched an affordable device called the Moto G50. The phone packed a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 48MP triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 chip. While Motorola’s branding for the device didn’t include the 5G label, the phone did offer 5G support. This is why we were a bit confused when Motorola announced another device called the Moto G50 5G this week. The new Moto G50 5G isn’t the same as the device that launched earlier this year, as it features a MediaTek chipset and a different design. Read on to learn more about the new Moto G50 5G.

Motorola Moto G50 5G: Specifications

Specification Moto G50 5G Build Water repellant design

Plastic body Dimensions & Weight 167 x 76.4 x 9.26 mm

206 g Display 6.5-inch HD+ IPS (1600 x 720)

269 PPI

20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

128GB storage

microSD card slot for expansion up to 1TB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

10W charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP f/1.7

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth sensor Front Camera(s) 13MP f/2.0 Port(s) USB Type-C (2.0)

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Single bottom-firing speaker Connectivity 5G

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Software Android 11 Color(s) Meteorite Grey

As you can see in the table above, the new Moto G50 5G has a few key differences compared to the regular Moto G50. Most notably, the phone packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip instead of the Snapdragon 480, and it has a slightly different design with a square camera island and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the phone’s display is the same size and resolution as the older model, it offers support for a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the G50 5G features a 2MP macro camera instead of a 5MP macro sensor.

Other than the differences mentioned above, the Moto G50 5G is pretty much the same as the regular G50. It features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, and it features a 48MP primary camera. It also has the same 13MP selfie shooter, a single bottom-firing speaker, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, the phone features 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and NFC.

As far as the software is concerned, the Moto G50 5G runs Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G50 5G will be available in Australia, Latin America, and several Asian countries soon. At the moment, Motorola hasn’t shared any pricing details for the device. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more info.