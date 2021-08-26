Motorola’s new Moto G50 5G is not the same as its other 5G Moto G50
In March this year, Motorola launched an affordable device called the Moto G50. The phone packed a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 48MP triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 chip. While Motorola’s branding for the device didn’t include the 5G label, the phone did offer 5G support. This is why we were a bit confused when Motorola announced another device called the Moto G50 5G this week. The new Moto G50 5G isn’t the same as the device that launched earlier this year, as it features a MediaTek chipset and a different design. Read on to learn more about the new Moto G50 5G.
Motorola Moto G50 5G: Specifications
|Specification
|Moto G50 5G
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|Port(s)
|Audio
|Single bottom-firing speaker
|Connectivity
|Software
|Android 11
|Color(s)
|Meteorite Grey
As you can see in the table above, the new Moto G50 5G has a few key differences compared to the regular Moto G50. Most notably, the phone packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip instead of the Snapdragon 480, and it has a slightly different design with a square camera island and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the phone’s display is the same size and resolution as the older model, it offers support for a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the G50 5G features a 2MP macro camera instead of a 5MP macro sensor.
Other than the differences mentioned above, the Moto G50 5G is pretty much the same as the regular G50. It features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, and it features a 48MP primary camera. It also has the same 13MP selfie shooter, a single bottom-firing speaker, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, the phone features 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and NFC.
As far as the software is concerned, the Moto G50 5G runs Android 11 out of the box.
Pricing & Availability
The Moto G50 5G will be available in Australia, Latin America, and several Asian countries soon. At the moment, Motorola hasn’t shared any pricing details for the device. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more info.