After launching the aggressively-priced Moto G22 in India earlier this month, Motorola is back again with a new budget smartphone as it seeks to capture a bigger slice of the Indian smartphone market. Today, the Lenovo-owned company officially unveiled the Moto G52 in the country, offering a solid hardware package at a competitive price.

Moto G52: Specifications

Specification Moto G52 Dimensions and Weight 160.98 x 74.46 x 7.99mm

169g Display 6.6-inch pOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

90Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

DC-dimming

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

20:9 aspect ratio SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 680: Kryo 265 octa-core CPU (Up to 2.0GHz) 6nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

IP52 rating Software Android 12 with My UX

The Moto G52 is a direct successor to the Moto G51, and while it’s not a massive upgrade, it does bring along some key upgrades, namely in the form of a better display and a faster chipset. The Moto G52 flaunts a 6.6-inch pOLED display on the front with a 90Hz refresh rate, a big step up from the Moto G51’s LCD panel. Motorola says a pOLED display is more durable than standard AMOLED/OLED panels and offers slimmer bezels.

The Moto G52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. On the back, you get a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

While the Motorola packs the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor, it now supports faster charging at up to 33W via the included TurboPower charger. On the software side, the phone runs a near-stock version of Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX skin on top. Other noteworthy highlights include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IP52 rating.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G52 comes in two colors: Charcol Grey and Porcelain White. Pricing starts at ₹14,499 (~$189) for the 4GB/64GB model and goes up to ₹15,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant (HDFC bank users can avail ₹1000 off on both models). The phone will go on sale via Flipkart and leading retail stores across India starting May 3.