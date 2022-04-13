Motorola’s latest budget phone packs a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP main camera
Following multiple leaks, Motorola’s new Moto G52 smartphone is now official. The new model succeeds last year’s Moto G51 and offers several notable upgrades, including a faster chipset, a better display, faster charging, and more.

Moto G52: Specifications

Specification Moto G52
Dimensions and Weight
  • 160.98 x 74.46 x 7.99mm
  • 169g
Display
  • 6.6-inch AMOLED
  • FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680:
    • Kryo 265 octa-core CPU (Up to 2.0GHz)
    • 6nm
  • Adreno 610 GPU
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 30W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.8
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
Front Camera
  • 16MP f/2.0
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Other features
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Dual stereo speakers
  • Google Assistant key
  • Dolby Atmos
  • IP52 rating
Software
  • Android 12 with My UX
As far as the design is concerned, the Moto G52 looks identical to its predecessor, featuring the same centered hole-punch display and a curved back housing the square camera module. The phone packs a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a step up from the LCD panel of the Moto G51. The chipset also gets an upgrade, with the new model packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC — the G51 packed Snapdragon 480. On the camera front, things are more or less the same. The triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens, is identical to the last model. However, the front camera has been upgraded from 13MP to 16MP.

The 5,00omAh battery is also unchanged, but it now supports faster charging thanks to the 30W TurboPower charger. On the software side, Moto G52 runs a near-stock version of Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX on top. Elsewhere, the phone packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a dedicated Google Assistant key, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Download stock Moto G52 wallpapers

Pricing & Availability

Available in Porcelain White and Charcol Grey colors, the Moto G52 will go on sale across Europe for €249 later this month.

Source: Motorola

