Motorola’s latest budget phone packs a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP main camera

Following multiple leaks, Motorola’s new Moto G52 smartphone is now official. The new model succeeds last year’s Moto G51 and offers several notable upgrades, including a faster chipset, a better display, faster charging, and more.

Moto G52: Specifications

Specification Moto G52 Dimensions and Weight 160.98 x 74.46 x 7.99mm

169g Display 6.6-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

90Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 680: Kryo 265 octa-core CPU (Up to 2.0GHz) 6nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual stereo speakers

Google Assistant key

Dolby Atmos

IP52 rating Software Android 12 with My UX

As far as the design is concerned, the Moto G52 looks identical to its predecessor, featuring the same centered hole-punch display and a curved back housing the square camera module. The phone packs a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a step up from the LCD panel of the Moto G51. The chipset also gets an upgrade, with the new model packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC — the G51 packed Snapdragon 480. On the camera front, things are more or less the same. The triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens, is identical to the last model. However, the front camera has been upgraded from 13MP to 16MP.

The 5,00omAh battery is also unchanged, but it now supports faster charging thanks to the 30W TurboPower charger. On the software side, Moto G52 runs a near-stock version of Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX on top. Elsewhere, the phone packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a dedicated Google Assistant key, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pricing & Availability

Available in Porcelain White and Charcol Grey colors, the Moto G52 will go on sale across Europe for €249 later this month.

Source: Motorola