Moto G52 leak suggests that it will be a minor upgrade over the Moto G51

Although it’s only been a few months since Motorola launched the Moto G51, leaks about its successor have already started popping up online. According to the latest leak, the upcoming Moto G52 will feature the same design as the Moto G51, but it will feature a few improvements on the inside.

The leak in question comes from noted leaker Evan Blass (via 91mobiles), and it gives us our first look at the Moto G52. As you can see in the attached images, the device features a flat display on the front with a centered hole-punch cutout at the top for the 16MP selfie camera. On the back, it features a pill-shaped camera island in the top left corner housing three camera sensors and the Motorola logo in the center.

In addition to these leaked marketing images, Blass has shared that the Moto G52 will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 4GB or 6GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Furthermore, Blass claims that the Moto G52 will feature IP52 certification for dust and water resistance, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It will also pack a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 12 out of the box. One of the images also indicates that the device could feature a dual-speaker setup.

In contrast, the Moto G51 packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 Pro chip, a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz IPS display, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device features a single bottom-firing speaker, and it runs Android 11 out of the box.

Currently, Motorola has not shared any official information about the upcoming Moto G52. The leak doesn’t shed light on a possible release date, either. So, it might be a while before Motorola officially lifts the covers off the Moto G52. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details about the device.

Source: 91mobiles

Featured image: Moto G51