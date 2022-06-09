Moto G62 and Moto G42 official with 50MP cameras and large batteries

Hot on the heels of the Moto G82 launch in India, Motorola has announced two new entrants to the Moto G family. The Moto G62 and Moto G42 are the latest budget-friendly offerings from the Lenovo-owned company, offering 50MP cameras, large batteries, and a near-stock version of Android 12.

Moto G62 & Moto G42: Specifications

Specification Moto G62 Moto G42 Dimensions & Weight NA NA Display 6.5-inch LCD

FHD+

120Hz refresh rate 6.4-inch OLED

FHD+

60Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Kryo 450 octa-core CPU (up to 2.2GHz) 8nm

Adreno 619 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 680: Kryo 265 octa-core CPU (Up to 2.4GHz) 6nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

128GB storage 4GB RAM

128GB storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

20W fast charging 5,000mAh battery

20W Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP

Secondary: 8MP

Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary: 50MP

Secondary: 8MP

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.2 16MP Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi dual-band

Bluetooth 5.x

USB Type C

3.5mm audio jack 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.x

USB Type C

3.5mm audio jack Software Android 12 Android 12

The Moto G62 is the best of the bunch, packing a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, and a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro lens. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

On the software side, you get a near-stock version of Android 12 with MyUX UI on top. Other highlights include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 5G support.

Meanwhile, the Moto G42 packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel, which is a bit confusing considering it’s the least expensive of the duo. However, it’s a standard 60Hz panel, so the Moto G62 still has an edge.

Under the hood, the Moto G42 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. You might get the impression here that the Moto G42 has a more powerful chipset than the Moto G62. But that’s not the case. The Snapdragon 480 Plus uses more powerful Cortex-A76 CPU cores than the Snapdragon 680, which has older Cortex-A73 cores.

Elsewhere, the Moto G42 is quite similar to the Moto G62, packing the same 5,000mAh battery and triple rear camera setup.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G62 and G42 will be rolling out in Europe, Latin America, Asia, India, and the Middle East over the coming weeks. Exact availability and pricing details will be shared later.