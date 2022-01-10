Moto G71 launches in India with Snapdragon 695 and a 5,000mAh battery

After launching the Moto G31 in late November, Motorola is bringing yet another budget-friendly smartphone from its new Moto G lineup to India. The newly launched Moto G71 goes head to head against the Redmi Note 11T in India and offers impressive hardware including a bright AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G71: Specifications

Specification Moto G71 Dimensions and Weight 73.87 x 161.19 x 8.49mm

179g Display 6.4-inch AMOLED

FHD+ 2400 x 1080p

60Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G: octa-core (up to 2.2GHz) 6nm

Adreno 619 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

33W fast charger Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8 primary

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera 16MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11

The Moto G71 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a no-so-impressive 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Although a Snapdragon 7-series chipset would have proved more competitive, the Snapdragon 695 is no slouch either. It’s an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 690, offering 30% faster graphics rendering and 15% faster CPU performance.

As far as camera hardware is concerned, the Moto G71 comes with a triple camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter nestled inside the hole-punch cutout.

The Moto G71 packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower wired fast charging. On the software front, the phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box with a handful of Motorola’s useful customization on top. Other notable highlights of the Moto G71 include 5G support, a bottom-firing speaker, Dolby Atmos support, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G71 comes in a single 6GB/128GB variant and is priced at ₹18,999 ($256). It will exclusively be available from Flipkart from January 19.