Motorola announces four more Moto G phones, starting from €200

Motorola might not have the same widespread market domination in the United States that it once had, but the company still has no problem shipping phones in Latin America and other regions. The company just announced the Moto G200, a budget flagship phone with a Snapdragon 888 Plus, but the €450 price tag is on the upper end of the mid-range segment. For everyone else, Motorola has four more Moto G phones coming to a store near you soon.

Moto G71

Motorola didn’t provide many details about the Moto G71, even on the full specifications page on the European product listing. It appears to be the first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which was announced last month, and is expected to be used in the OnePlus Nord N20. You also get a 6.4-inch OLED screen (the more expensive Moto G200 doesn’t even have OLED), paired with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM.

Specification Motorola Moto G71 Build Plastic Dimensions & Weight Unknown Display 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM & Storage 128GB storage

microSD card support

6GB RAM Battery & Charging 5000 mAh battery

“TurboPower” 30W wired charging Security Fingerprint reader

Face unlock Rear Cameras 50MP Primary

8MP Ultra-Wide

2MP Macro Front Camera 16MP Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Bottom-firing speaker

Two microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo

Dual-SIM in some regions Software Android 11

According to NotebookCheck (again, Motorola’s website is not helpful here), the Moto G71 has a 50MP primary camera, and 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro. There’s nothing outstanding here — the Moto G71 is your typical mid-range Motorola phone. Europe will get the Moto G71 “in the coming weeks” for €299.99, and it’s also coming to Latin America, India, and the Middle East.

Moto G51

The next step down the ladder is the Moto G51, available in two colors: “Bright Silver” and “Indigo Blue.” It’s physically larger than the Moto G71, with a 6.8-inch display (presumably LCD, but Moto didn’t say) and a weight of 208 grams. It has a Snapdragon 480 Pro chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Specification Motorola Moto G51 Build Plastic Dimensions & Weight 170.47 x 76.54 x 9.13 mm

208 grams Display 20:9 6.8-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro RAM & Storage 64GB internal storage

microSD card support (up to 512GB)

4GB RAM Battery & Charging 5000mAh battery

10W wired charging Security Fingerprint reader Rear Cameras 50MP (f/1.8, 0.64 µm) Primary

8MP (f/2.2, 1.12 µm) Wide/Depth

2MP (f/2.4, 1.75 µm) Macro Front Camera 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12 µm) Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Bottom firing speaker Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz

GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual-SIM in some regions Software Android 11 Other Features IP52 water/dust resistance

Again, nothing too spectacular here, except that some of the hardware choices are a bit unusual. The Moto G51 has a 5,000mAh battery, but only 10W wired charging — it’s going to take a long time to fully charge this phone. The 120Hz screen is great to have, at least.

Motorola plans to release the Moto G51 in Europe “in the coming weeks” at a price tag of €229.99, which is €70 cheaper than the Moto G71. The phone will also eventually arrive in Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Asia.

Moto G41

Next down the list is the Moto G41, which might be the best bang-for-your-buck out of the whole lineup, besides the Snapdragon 888 Plus-equipped Moto G200. It doesn’t have the 120Hz refresh rate or IP52 rating of the Moto G51, but it has a higher-quality OLED screen (in a more-usable 6.4-inch size), 30W charging (the G51 only has 10W), three cameras, and a capable MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. However, there’s no 5G support.

Specification Motorola Moto G41 Build Plastic Dimensions & Weight 161.89 x 73.87 x 8.3 mm

178 grams Display 20:9 6.4-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) OLED

60Hz SoC MediaTek Helio G85 RAM & Storage 128GB internal storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB)

4GB RAM Battery & Charging 5000 mAh battery

30W “TurboPower” wired charging (33W charger included in box) Security Fingerprint reader

Face unlock Rear Cameras 48MP (f/1.7, 1.6 µm) Primary

8MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) Ultra-Wide/Depth

2MP (f/2.4, 1.75 µm) Macro Front Camera 13 MP (f/2.2, 1.12 µm) Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Bottom-facing speaker

Two microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo

Hybrid Dual SIM ((2 Nano SIMs/1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) Software Android 11 Other Features IPX2 water-repellent design

Folks in Europe will be able to buy the Moto G41 “in the coming weeks” for €249.99, and Motorola is also planning to bring the G41 to Latin America and the Middle East at some point.

Moto G31

Sitting at the bottom of the barrel is the Moto G31, available in either “Mineral Grey” or “Baby Blue.” This is nearly identical to the Moto G41, with the same 6.4-inch screen (though it’s likely LCD instead of OLED), the same MediaTek chipset, the same water resistance rating, and so on. The main difference is that it can have 64GB or 128GB of storage instead of only 128GB, and the charging speed is reduced to 10W.

Specification Motorola Moto G31 Build Plastic Dimensions & Weight 161.89 x 73.87 x 8.55 mm

181 grams Display 20:9 6.4-inch FHD+ (2400×1080)

60Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Helio G85 RAM & Storage 64 or 128GB storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB)

4GB RAM Battery & Charging 5000 mAh battery

10W wired charging Security Fingerprint sensor Rear Cameras 50 MP (f/1.8, 1.28 µm) Primary

8MP f/2.2, 1.12 µm) Depth/Wide-Angle

2MP (f/2.4, 1.75 µm) Macro Front Camera 13 MP (f/2.2, 1.12 µm) Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Bottom-firing speaker

Two microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz

NFC

Dual SIM

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Software Android 11 Other Features IPX2 water-repellent design

The Moto G31 will arrive “in the coming weeks” in Europe for just €199.99. Motorola also says the G31 will come to Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Asia around the same time, but pricing for those regions are unknown right now.