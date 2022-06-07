Moto G82 arrives in India with a 120Hz OLED display, a 50MP OIS camera, and a 5,000mAh battery
Motorola has added a new member to its affordable Moto G series in India. The new Moto G82 is a power-packed budget smartphone, offering a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, a capable camera system, and a large 5,000mAh battery. As the Moto G82 enters India’s ever-crowded budget smartphone segment, it will face stiff competition from the seasoned competitors Xiaomi and Realme.
Moto G82: Specifications
In terms of design, the Moto G82 looks familiar to the company’s other 2022 smartphones, featuring a rectangular rear camera module and a centered hole-punch display on the front. It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Under the hood, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. The back houses a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter embedded inside the hole-punch cutout.
The Moto G82 draws power from a large 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via a 30W charger. On the software side, the phone runs a near-stock version of the Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX experience on top. Other noteworthy highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.1.
Pricing & Availability
The Moto G82 comes in two variants — a 6GB/128GB model, which is priced at ₹21,499, and an 8GB/128GB model, which will set you back ₹22,999. The phone comes in two colors — Meteorite Gray and White Lily — and will go on sale on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other leading retail stores from June 14.