Moto G82 arrives in India with a 120Hz OLED display, a 50MP OIS camera, and a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola has added a new member to its affordable Moto G series in India. The new Moto G82 is a power-packed budget smartphone, offering a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, a capable camera system, and a large 5,000mAh battery. As the Moto G82 enters India’s ever-crowded budget smartphone segment, it will face stiff competition from the seasoned competitors Xiaomi and Realme.

Moto G82: Specifications

Specification Moto G82 Dimensions and Weight 160.89mm x 74.46mm x 7.99mm

173g Display 6.6-inch pOLED

FHD+

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

DC Dimming SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G: Octa-core (up to 2.2GHz) 6nm Adreno 619 GPU

RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

30W fast charging Rear Camera Primary: 50MP, OIS

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide camera

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 16MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Dual stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

IP52 rating Software Android 12 with My UX

In terms of design, the Moto G82 looks familiar to the company’s other 2022 smartphones, featuring a rectangular rear camera module and a centered hole-punch display on the front. It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Under the hood, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. The back houses a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter embedded inside the hole-punch cutout.

The Moto G82 draws power from a large 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via a 30W charger. On the software side, the phone runs a near-stock version of the Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX experience on top. Other noteworthy highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G82 comes in two variants — a 6GB/128GB model, which is priced at ₹21,499, and an 8GB/128GB model, which will set you back ₹22,999. The phone comes in two colors — Meteorite Gray and White Lily — and will go on sale on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other leading retail stores from June 14.