Moto G82 packs an AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695, and capable cameras

The Moto G series is known for its excellent price to performance ratio and the newest model, the Moto G82, brings just that. Featuring a bright 120Hz AMOLED screen, capable cameras, and Snapdragon 695 SoC, the Moto G82 looks to be a solid mid-range offering.

Moto G82: Specifications

Specification Moto G82 Dimensions and Weight 6.6-inch AMOLED

FHD+

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 color gamut Display 6.8-inch IPS LCD

1640 x 720 (HD+) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G: Octa-core (up to 2.2GHz) 6nm Adreno 619 GPU

RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

30W fast charging Rear Camera Primary: 50MP, OIS

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide camera

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 16MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Dual stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

IP52 rating Software Android 12 with My UX

The Moto G82 follows the same design language that we have seen on Motorola’s other 2022 models, featuring the rectangular rear camera module and a centered hole-punch display on the front. It flaunts a 6.6-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Under the hood, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. The back houses a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Moto G82 is fueled by a large 5,000mAh battery and charges via a 30W fast charger. On the software side, the phone runs a near-stock version of the Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX experience on top. Other noteworthy highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Motorola G82 wallpapers

We have managed to extract the new wallpapers from the Moto G82 firmware. There are a total of 13 wallpapers, and you can check them out below. Most of them are the same as those found on Motorola’s other phones. Note that the wallpapers attached in the galleries are in a compressed format. Hit the link below to download the original files.

Download Moto G82 wallpapers

Pricing & Availability

Available in Gray and White colors, the Moto G82 will go on sale in Europe at €330. The phone will also make its way to other markets, including India and Latin America, at a later date, though exact timeframe hasn’t been given yet.

Source: Motorola Blog