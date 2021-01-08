Moto G 5G makes its way to the US as the Moto One 5G Ace

Back in July last year, Motorola made headlines by launching one of the most affordable 5G capable devices in the European market — the Moto G 5G Plus. At a retail price of just €349, the Moto G 5G Plus offered Qualcomm’s 5G-capable Snapdragon 765 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. A few weeks after the initial reveal, Motorola launched the Moto G 5G Plus in the US as the Moto One 5G, giving US residents a chance to experience 5G services without spending a fortune. Now, Motorola has brought an even more affordable 5G devices to the US in the form of the Moto One 5G Ace.

Moto One 5G Ace: Specifications

Specification Moto One 5G Ace Build Plastic Dimensions & Weight 166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9mm

212g Display 6.7-inch FHD+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM & Storage 4GB/64GB

6GB/128GB Battery & Charging 5000mAh

15w fast charging Security rear-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) 48MP primary camera

8MP ultrawide camera

2MP macro camera Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Downward firing speaker Connectivity Wifi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

A-GPS Software Android 10

Much like the Moto One 5G, the Moto One 5G Ace is a rebranded version of the Moto G 5G that was launched in Europe late last year. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chip, and it features a design similar to the Moto One 5G. The device packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a centered hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera.

Over the back, the device features a square camera module in the top right corner consisting of a triple-camera setup. These cameras include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Snapdragon 750G SoC on the device is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and it’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto One 5G Ace offers 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC on top of 5G support. It also features a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, the device comes with an IP52 dust and water resistance rating. On the software front, the Moto One 5G Ace runs Motorola’s near-stock Android skin based on Android 10.

Pricing & Availability

As mentioned earlier, the Moto One 5G Ace is one of the most affordable 5G devices to hit the US market and it’ll retail for just $399.99. The device will be available for purchase starting January 14th on Best Buy and Amazon. Details about carrier availability are expected to follow soon.