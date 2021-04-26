Motorola One 5G UW on Verizon gets Android 11 update
Motorola’s Moto One 5G UW on Verizon is now receiving the stable Andriod 11 update. The update comes hot on the heels of the Android 11 update going live for the Moto G 5G Plus last month, which is a global variant of the Motorola One 5G.
Verizon has updated its support page for Motorola One 5G UW with details of the new software rollout. The staged Android 11 rollout began on April 23 and should be rolling out to more users in the coming days. The new update is identified as the software version RPN31.Q1-51-30-1 and alongside the expected jump to Android 11, also includes March 2021 security patches.
Moto One 5G UW Android 11 update changelog
What’s changing:
The current software update introduces the Android 11 Operating System and the most up-to-date Android security patches on your device.
Android 11 is optimized for how you use your phone. Say hello to new and improved powerful device controls, easier ways to manage conversations, privacy settings, and so much more. So what’s new on Android 11 on your Motorola smartphone?
Manage Conversations
Better communicate with the people in your life with Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important.
Control Connected Devices in One Place
Simple, streamlined device and media controls allow new ways to control your compatible connected devices. Set the temperature to chill, then dim your lights. All from a single spot on your phone. Just long-press the power button to see and manage your connected devices. Making life at home that much easier.
Your Data, In Control
Decide how and when your data is shared by setting one-time permissions and other new features. Give one-time permissions to apps that need your mic, camera or location. The next time the app needs access, it must ask for permission again.
After installing the new update, Motorola One 5G UW owners can look forward to all the latest features and changes introduced in Android 11, including Conversation Notifications, Chat Bubbles, a built-in screen recorder, one-time permission for apps requesting access to microphone and location, and more.
If you’re a Motorola One 5G UW owner on Verizon, look out for an update notification for the new software in the coming days. You can also check for the update manually by heading to the Settings > About phone > System updates.
AT&T and unlocked models of the Motorola One 5G in the US have yet to receive the update.