Motorola One 5G UW on Verizon gets Android 11 update

What’s changing:

The current software update introduces the Android 11 Operating System and the most up-to-date Android security patches on your device.

Android 11 is optimized for how you use your phone. Say hello to new and improved powerful device controls, easier ways to manage conversations, privacy settings, and so much more. So what’s new on Android 11 on your Motorola smartphone?

Manage Conversations

Better communicate with the people in your life with Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important.

Control Connected Devices in One Place

Simple, streamlined device and media controls allow new ways to control your compatible connected devices. Set the temperature to chill, then dim your lights. All from a single spot on your phone. Just long-press the power button to see and manage your connected devices. Making life at home that much easier.

Your Data, In Control

Decide how and when your data is shared by setting one-time permissions and other new features. Give one-time permissions to apps that need your mic, camera or location. The next time the app needs access, it must ask for permission again.