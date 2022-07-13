Motorola teases the upcoming Moto Razr 2022 in new video

Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks about Motorola’s next foldable phone. The leaks have revealed quite a few details about the device’s hardware, including its SoC, display size, battery capacity, and cameras. We’ve also seen a leaked video of the device showcasing its foldable display. Motorola has now shared an official teaser for the Moto Razr 2022, giving us a good look at its updated design.

Motorola shared the teaser in a recent post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The short clip showcases the Motor Razr 2022’s new dual-camera setup, updated hinge, and its external display. In a separate post, Lenovo’s General Manager for its Mobile Business Group, Chen Jin, shared two live images of the device. The images show the device in its folded and unfolded state, confirming the design we saw in previous leaks.

While Motorola is yet to announce the exact launch date or specifications of the Moto Razr 2022, previous leaks suggest that it will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch FHD+ foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2,800mAh battery.

The leaks also claim that the device will offer up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP selfie shooter. The device will reportedly be available in two colorways — Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue — and it will feature UWB support, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Now that Motorola has officially started teasing Moto Razr 2022, we expect the company to announce a launch date in the coming days. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information about the foldable smartphone.

What do you think of the Moto Razr 2022’s design? Would you buy it over the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Weibo (1,2)