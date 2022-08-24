Download: Here are all the new Moto Razr 2022 wallpapers

Earlier this month, Motorola unveiled the highly-anticipated Moto Razr 2022. The device brings several improvements over the previous two iterations, including a flagship Qualcomm chipset, a 144Hz OLED panel, an upgraded design with a slimmer hinge and no chin, and a bigger battery. It seems like a great alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, but you can’t purchase it just yet. That’s because Motorola has only launched the device in China at the moment. Although you can’t get your hands on the device right now, you can mimic its look on your existing phone as we’ve managed to extract all the new Moto Razr 2022 wallpapers from the device’s firmware.

Motor Razr 2022 Wallpapers

The Moto Razr 2022 ships with 34 static wallpapers, but only a few of these are actually new. Motorola has packed some of the wallpapers it shipped with the Moto G52 and the Moto Edge 30 on the device. The 14 showcased in the following gallery have a 2400 x 1080p resolution and should scale well on most smartphones with FHD+ displays.

Out of the 20 remaining static Moto Razr 2022 wallpapers, 18 have a 2160 x 2400p resolution and are great for smartphones with high-resolution displays. Check them out in the gallery below.

The last two static wallpaper in the set are oddly sized. The one with a stylized blue lotus has an 800 x 573p resolution, and it’s likely for the cover screen on the Moto Razr 2022. The other wallpaper with the colorful square grid has a 2880 x 2560p resolution, instead.

Moto Razr 2022 desktop mode wallpapers

Along with the static wallpapers shown above, the Moto Razr 2022 also includes 12 desktop mode wallpapers. These wallpapers have a 3840 x 2160p resolution, and you can even use them on your desktop or laptop.

In addition, the Moto Razr 2022 also ships with 4 live wallpapers, titled Chroma Plume, Deep Lotus, Titan, and Twilight Twist. Sadly, Motorola does not ship MP4 files inside the live wallpaper APKs so you can use the steps outlined in our guide on setting videos as live wallpapers to apply them on your device.

However, we’ve extracted stills from these live wallpapers that you can use to render an MP4 clip if you have the technical know-how. If you do end up going through the trouble of rendering an MP4 clip using the stills, make sure to share them in the comments section below to help other users.

Download the Moto Razr 2022 wallpapers