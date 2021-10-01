Motorola’s first Android tablet in years is the Moto Tab G20

In August this year, we learned that Motorola was making a comeback to the Android tablet space with a rebadged Lenovo tablet aimed at kids. A Google Play Console listing of said tablet revealed that the tablet would be called Moto Tab G20, and it would feature a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, 3GB of RAM, and an HD+ resolution display. Motorola has now officially unveiled the tablet in the Indian market, confirming these specifications.

Motorola Moto Tab G20: Specifications

Specification Moto Tab G20 Dimensions & Weight 199.1 × 121.8 × 8.15mm

305g Display 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD

1280 x 800 resolution

85% screen-to-body ratio

16:10 aspect ratio SoC MediaTek Helio P22T RAM & Storage 3GB LPDDR4x RAM

32GB storage Battery & Charging 5,100mAh battery

10W charging Security Software-enabled Face Unlock Rear Camera(s) 5MP Front Camera(s) 2MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Mono bottom-firing speaker Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/b/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS Software Android 11

As expected, the Motorola Moto Tab G20 is an entry-level Android tablet aimed at young students. It features an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 1280 x 800p resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and chunky bezels on all sides. The tablet packs MediaTek’s Helio P22T octa-core SoC, 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for further expansion (up to 2TB).

The Moto Tab G20 includes a relatively tiny 5,100mAh battery with 10W wired charging support, a 5MP rear-facing camera with 1080p/30fps video capture capabilities, and a 2MP front-facing camera that supports 720p/30fps video. It also includes a single bottom-firing speaker, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

On the software front, the Tab G20 runs near-stock Android 11 out of the box that will give users a bloatware-free experience. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS.

Pricing & Availability

The Motorola Moto Tab G20 will be available for pre-order via Flipkart starting October 2. The tablet will be available in a single Platinum Gray colorway for ₹10,999.