Motorola’s first Android tablet in years is the Moto Tab G20

In August this year, we learned that Motorola was making a comeback to the Android tablet space with a rebadged Lenovo tablet aimed at kids. A Google Play Console listing of said tablet revealed that the tablet would be called Moto Tab G20, and it would feature a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, 3GB of RAM, and an HD+ resolution display. Motorola has now officially unveiled the tablet in the Indian market, confirming these specifications.

Motorola Moto Tab G20: Specifications

SpecificationMoto Tab G20
Dimensions & Weight
  • 199.1 × 121.8 × 8.15mm
  • 305g
Display
  • 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD
  • 1280 x 800 resolution
  • 85% screen-to-body ratio
  • 16:10 aspect ratio
SoCMediaTek Helio P22T
RAM & Storage
  • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • 32GB storage
Battery & Charging
  • 5,100mAh battery
  • 10W charging
SecuritySoftware-enabled Face Unlock
Rear Camera(s)5MP
Front Camera(s)2MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
AudioMono bottom-firing speaker
Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/b/ac dual-band Wi-Fi
  • GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS
SoftwareAndroid 11

As expected, the Motorola Moto Tab G20 is an entry-level Android tablet aimed at young students. It features an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 1280 x 800p resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and chunky bezels on all sides. The tablet packs MediaTek’s Helio P22T octa-core SoC, 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for further expansion (up to 2TB).

The Moto Tab G20 includes a relatively tiny 5,100mAh battery with 10W wired charging support, a 5MP rear-facing camera with 1080p/30fps video capture capabilities, and a 2MP front-facing camera that supports 720p/30fps video. It also includes a single bottom-firing speaker, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

On the software front, the Tab G20 runs near-stock Android 11 out of the box that will give users a bloatware-free experience. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS.

Pricing & Availability

The Motorola Moto Tab G20 will be available for pre-order via Flipkart starting October 2. The tablet will be available in a single Platinum Gray colorway for ₹10,999.

