Motorola’s new tablet seems to be a rebadged Lenovo tab aimed at kids

Motorola is not a household name when it comes to tablets, though they were actually the first out of the gate with a tablet running Android 3.0 Honeycomb, Google’s first (and only) tablet-exclusive Android OS release. Since the Xoom was released, Motorola only released two more Android tablets in the U.S.: the Droid Xyboard and the Moto Tab. The latter was released after Motorola was acquired by Lenovo, and it was a Motorola product in name only; the Moto Tab was, in actuality, a rebranded Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus. It’s been nearly 4 years since the Moto Tab was first released, and it now seems we’re getting a successor in the Moto Tab G20.

The team over at MySmartPrice recently spotted a new listing on the Google Play Console for a device named the “Lenovo moto tab g20.” The tablet packs low-end hardware, including MediaTek’s Helio P22T chipset with the PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and an HD+ resolution display (1280×800) with a screen density of 240. The device runs regular Android 11 out of the box, though interestingly, the included device render shows an icon for Camera Go, the Android Go Edition-optimized version of the Google Camera app.

The reported specs and the render suggest the Moto Tab G20 will be a rebranded version of the third-gen Lenovo Tab M8. For reference, the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) features an 8-inch LCD at 1280×800 resolution, MediaTek’s Helio P22T chipset, large bezels, a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front-facing camera, and a modest 5100mAh battery. It also runs Android 11 out of the box, though the 2GB RAM model comes with Android 11 (Go Edition) rather than the full Android 11 release.

One of the tablet’s system features is “com.google.android.feature.KIDS_HOME_EXPERIENCE”, which is the string denoting devices that support Google’s Kids Space. Kids Space was introduced alongside the launch of the Tab P11 Pro last year as a curated space for apps, books, and videos aimed at kids. Given the low-end specs of the Moto Tab G20 and the presence of Kids Space, it’s likely this tablet will be fairly affordable and marketed to families with kids.