Moto Tab G70 with 11-inch 2K display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC launched in India

Motorola re-entered the Android tablet space in October last year with the launch of the Moto Tab G20. The Moto Tab G20 was essentially a rebadged Lenovo tablet geared towards kids, and it featured an 8-inch HD+ IPS display, MediaTek’s Helio P22T chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a lackluster design. Motorola has now launched another Android tablet — the Moto Tab G70 — in India, and it’s a massive improvement over the Tab G20.

Moto Tab G70: Specifications

Specification Moto Tab G70 Dimensions & Weight 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm

490g Display 11-inch 2K IPS

60Hz refresh rate

400 nits peak brightness

TUV Rheinland certified SoC MediaTek Helio G90T RAM & Storage 4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage Battery & Charging 7,500mAh

20W fast charging support Security – Rear Camera(s) 13MP f/2.2 Front Camera(s) 8MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C Audio – Connectivity 4G LTE

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 Software Android 11 Other Features IP52 certification

The all-new Moto Tab G70 features a significantly more pleasing design, with a dual-tone back panel and slim bezels around the display. It packs MediaTek’s Helio G90T chip, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, so you shouldn’t expect much in terms of performance. But the tablet can be a great buy for media consumption, as it features an 11-inch 2K IPS panel with a peak brightness of 400 nits.

The Moto Tab G70 packs a single 13MP f/2.2 rear-facing camera with an LED flash and an 8MP f/2.2 selfie shooter. In terms of connectivity, it offers 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet packs a respectable 7,500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It also features IP52 certification for dust and water resistance. On the software front, the Moto Tab G70 runs a near-stock build of Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto Tab G70 will be available for pre-order in a single Modernist Teal colorway starting January 22. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart at a price of ₹21,999. During Flipkart’s upcoming Republic Day Sale, the tablet will be available at a discounted price of ₹21,249.