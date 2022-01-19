Download the Moto Tab G70 stock wallpapers

The Moto Tab G70 is basically just a rebranded Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. It features a dual-tone back panel with slim bezels around the display and packs MediaTek’s Helio G90T chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. All in all, you really shouldn’t expect much in terms of performance. However, the tablet can be a great buy for media consumption, as it features an 11-inch 2K IPS panel with a peak brightness of 400 nits. To show off that high-resolution panel, Motorola included a few different wallpapers, and we have all of them available for download.

All of these wallpapers shown above are in a compressed format and are shown so that you can get an idea of what’s on offer. You can download the full resolution images from the link below. They all have a resolution of 2560×2560, making them perfect for basically any high-resolution display that you can think of. While they’re obviously designed for a tablet, you can use them on a smartphone or even a computer, too.

Download the Moto Tab G70 wallpapers

The Moto Tab G70 packs a single 13MP f/2.2 rear-facing camera with an LED flash and an 8MP f/2.2 selfie shooter. In terms of connectivity, it offers 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet packs a respectable 7,500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It also features IP52 certification for dust and water resistance. On the software front, the Moto Tab G70 runs a near-stock build of Android 11 out of the box.

The Moto Tab G70 will be available for pre-order in India in a single Modernist Teal colorway starting January 22. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart at a price of ₹21,999. During Flipkart’s upcoming Republic Day Sale, the tablet will be available at a discounted price of ₹21,249.