New Motorola-branded smartwatch with a circular display spotted on FCC

A new Motorola-branded watch may soon hit the market. Like last year’s Moto watch, the new smartwatch — dubbed the Moto Watch 100 — isn’t built by Motorola itself but by a Canadian company called CE Brands Inc.

According to an investor press release obtained by 9to5Google, the Canadian company will soon be launching the new Moto Watch 100 smartwatch. The watch is “designed for an entry-level price point” but provides a premium feel. The press release further reveals that the smartwatch is “scheduled to begin mass production in November 2021” though there’s no word on the exact launch date and availability.

The Moto Watch 100 will feature a round display and has two oval buttons on the right side. However, it lacks a crown similar to the Moto 360 (2020). The smartwatch was originally known as the Motorola G Smartwatch and was supposed to launch in June.

The last Motorola-branded smartwatch to launch was the Moto 360 (2020). It was made by a company called eBuyNow, which is now part of CE Brands Inc.

Meanwhile, the FCC listing has revealed more details about the Moto Watch 100. The listing reveals that the smartwatch is 5 ATM rated, meaning it can withstand water pressure equivalent to a depth of 50 meters.

The watch has an aluminum case, a heart rate sensor, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 355mAh battery. It will be available in Phantom Black and Steel Silver colors. Although not mentioned anywhere in the FCC filing, the Moto Watch 100 will likely run Wear OS. Details about the processor, screen size, health features, and so on remain unknown at this point.

Besides the Moto Watch 100, CE Brands Inc plans to release three more Motorola branded watches — Moto Watch 200, Moto Watch 100S, and M360 — in the coming months. The Moto Watch 200 will feature an Apple Watch-style square dial and arrive in Q1 2022. Meanwhile, the Moto Watch 100s is set to arrive in Q4 2021. Finally, the M360 could be the fourth-gen Moto Watch 360 that’s rumored to launch with Snapdragon 4100 and wireless charging.