Moto Watch 100 announced with no Wear OS and $100 price tag

Back in 2019, eBuyNow Commerce obtained the rights to create a new Motorola-branded smartwatch, which resulted in the third-generation Moto 360. That watch wasn’t anything special, but throughout 2021, we’ve seen leaks and reports about more Moto-branded smartwatches in development by eBuyNow. Now another model has finally been announced, but this one has almost nothing to do with previous Moto 360 watches.

The new product page (via Droid Life) for the Moto Watch 100 reads, “made from the most durable materials, the moto watch 100 is a contemporary aluminum smartwatch that’s high on value and impact. Multiple health and lifestyle features, extended battery life, and an all-new streamlined OS let you focus on what matters.” Notably, this is the first Motorola-branded smartwatch without Wear OS — the watch is running something called ‘Moto Watch OS,’ which claims to offer notification mirroring, health tracking, up to two weeks of battery life, and an always-on display.

Specification Moto Watch 100 Build Silver or black aluminum, 42mm casing Dimensions & Weight 42 x 46 x 11.9mm (1.65 x 1.81 x 0.45″)

45.8 grams Display 1.3-inch SoC Unknown RAM & Storage Unknown Battery & Charging 355mAh battery

‘Quick charge’ with 0-100% charging in 1 hour Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Heart rate sensor

GPS/GLONASS Software Moto Watch OS Other Features 5ATM water resistance

Standard 20mm watch band

The watch is integrated with a new health application, which is supposedly available for Android now (though the link on the page is broken) and is coming to iOS in December. There are 26 supported sport modes, including basketball, biking, cricket, crossfit, hiking, football, snowboarding, strength training, and other activities. It’s not clear if the health data can be synced to Google Fit or another similar service, which is supported on most other health tracking wearables and apps.

You can pre-order the Moto Watch 100 starting today, and eBuyNow expects to start shipping the watch to customers by December 10th.