Motorola’s new 5G wearable aims to address a major issue with VR headsets

Motorola has partnered with Verizon to launch a new 5G-enabled wearable that aims to usher in a new wave of lightweight VR headsets. The neckband-style device packs all the hardware necessary to drive dumb VR headsets, like the HTC Vivo Flow and the Nreal Air, which otherwise utilize your smartphone as the brains of the operation.

According to Engadget, the new Motorola 5G Neckband packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, a touchpad, a SIM card slot, speakers, an LED indicator, and a range of sensors to power lightweight VR headsets like Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 and others. It’s essentially a smartphone that you can wear around your neck, but it serves only one purpose.

As you can see in the attached image, the device consists of a credit card size module that packs most of the hardware mentioned above. It hangs from a magnetic lanyard-style cable with a red barrel on the right to connect to headsets. It also features USB Type-C and DP1.4 connections, along with a secondary module on the back that packs the antennas and speakers. For wireless connectivity, the device offers support for Verizon’s mmWave 5G network.

At the moment, Motorola and Verizon have not shared any pricing and availability details for the device. But we expect the companies to share more information soon.

What do you think of Motorola’s new 5G wearable? Would you prefer using it over your smartphone to drive a VR headset? Let us know in the comments section below.