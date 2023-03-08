Motorola's getting aggressive in March, slashing up to $800 off some of its best smartphones for an extremely limited amount of time.

Motorola is slashing its prices on some of its best Android smartphones, delivering discounts as high as $800 for a limited time. Whether you're looking for a foldable flip, something with a stylus, or just something that's affordable, Motorola's got a wide variety of options to choose from, with phones starting as low as $110. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your current device or looking for something completely new, make sure to check out these deals while they last.

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr Motorola Razr $561 $1400 Save $839 The Motorola Razr is a head turner featuring a retro aesthetic, versatile large front cover display, and is priced just right. $600 at Amazon $561 at Best Buy $600 at Motorola

The Motorola Razr is one of the most affordable foldable handsets on the market right now. If that wasn't enough of a reason to purchase this device, what makes this foldable unique is that it offers a large front cover display that can be used to pretty much access and interact with most of your apps. This is quite different compared to other foldable flips that restrict the front cover display to a small set of widgets. For the time being, the handset is being discounted up to $839, which, if you're looking for a flip, makes this an absolute steal.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Motorola Edge Plus (2022) $491 $1000 Save $509 The Motorola Edge Plus is a sleek handset with a powerful processor, impressive OLED display, and triple camera array that can take beautiful photos and videos. $500 at Best Buy $500 at Motorola $491 at Amazon

The Motorola Edge+ is just one of those phones that checks all the boxes. It features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and plenty of internal storage coming in at 512GB. Furthermore, you're getting a large and beautiful 6.7 inch OLED display with a max refresh rate of 144Hz. If that wasn't enough, you're getting a triple camera set with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor. Best of all, this handset is now being discounted by $500, and can be found even lower at $491 when purchased from Amazon.

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 2022 Motorola Edge 2022 $350 $600 Save $250 The Motorola Edge has plenty of power under the hood, packs a 144Hz OLED display, and has a triple camera setup on the rear. $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at Motorola

The Motorola Edge is a bargain hunters dream, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, it also packs a beautiful 6.6-inch OLED display with a maximum refresh rate of144Hz refresh. As far as battery life goes, you can expect to get up to two days on a single charge thanks to the large 5,000mAh capacity battery. If you're a person that loves to take photos, you'll be able to take advantage of the 50MP main sensor and grab great scenery shots using the 13MP ultrawide.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

Moto G Stylus 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) $180 $500 Save $320 The Moto G Stylus 2022 offers the unique experience of being able to use a stylus without having to break the bank to do so. $180 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $250 at Motorola

The Moto G Stylus 5G has a large 6.8-inch 90Hz display, powerful MediaTek processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Best of all, you'll be able to get up to two days of battery life on a single charge thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery, and you'll get access to a stylus that can be used to jot down notes, edit images, or even draw out some ideas with sketches. If that wasn't enough, you'll also get a powerful 50MP camera, and a smartphone that's protected from the elements like rain and snow. If interested, you can grab it from Amazon for $180, while both Best Buy and Motorola have it priced for $250.

Motorola Moto G Pure

Moto G Pure Motorola Moto G Pure $107 $160 Save $53 The Moto G Pure is a budget handset that features a large display, all-day battery life, excellent performance, and weather resistant design. $107 at Amazon $110 at Best Buy $110 at Motorola

The Motor G Pure is an extremely affordable smartphone that packs a 6.5 inch display, powerful MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. It also has a dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP main sensor and 5MP ultrawide. Perhaps its best feature is that it's relatively compact, but also has great battery life that can last up to two days.

If curious, you can also check out the Motorola website exclusive, Edge 30 Fusion, offering a beautiful design, excellent display, and plenty of other features for $500. You can purchase it directly from the Motorola website for the discount. As you might expect, these slashed prices provide some of the best deals available for some of Motorola's best handsets. If you're interested, be sure to purchase while you can, because with prices this low, there's a good chance the promotional pricing won't last.