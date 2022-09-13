Motorola is offering lots of new deals to celebrate its 94th anniversary

It’s a new month, and Motorola has a new set of deals on its smartphones. This time, it is offering discounts in celebration of its 94th anniversary. That’s right, Motorola has been in business for a little over nine decades and actually started life as the Galvin Manufacturing Corporation. It first made battery eliminators before eventually pivoting to create telecommunications hardware. So, to celebrate the occasion, starting today, you can take advantage of some good discounts on a select set of its smartphones.

Razr

If you’re looking for something unique and fun, the Motorola Razr is probably it. The foldable phone has a design that blends old with new. Plus, with the new promotion, if you buy one, you get one free.

Motorola Edge 2022

The Motorola Edge 2022 is a fairly new release, featuring an impressive 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola also claims that it can last up to two days on a single charge and is now available for pre-order for $499.99. The handset is scheduled to be released on September 22, 2022.

Motorola Edge Plus

The Motorola Edge Plus offers plenty of power with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and has an impressive 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also offers quick charge support with its 30W TurboPower charging capabilities.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G is a unique handset because it is affordable and also offers stylus support. The device also offers up to two days of battery on a single charge. If interested, it’s probably best to check out our review.

Now, these are just some of the deals that are available during the sale. Motorola has deals on 14 of its handsets, ranging in price from $129.99 all the way up to $1,399.99. If you are interested, you can check out all the phones in the link below. With a wide range of options, there is something for everyone.

