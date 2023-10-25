Key Takeaways Motorola has unveiled a concept phone at Lenovo's Tech World 2023 event that features a flexible pOLED display, allowing it to wrap around your wrist like a watch and stand independently as a tripod.

Artificial Intelligence is at the center of the world of technology, with pretty much all major tech players investing heavily in generative AI (GAI). So far, the headlines in this area have been dominated by chatbots like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard and AI copilots to improve productivity, but Motorola has now showcased a concept phone that not only leverages AI-powered capabilities but also wraps around your wrist like a watch.

At Lenovo's Tech World 2023 event, Motorola has unveiled a concept phone with a flexible pOLED display. This device can bend around your wrist and can even stand independently as a tripod. Since this a concept phone with no planned release schedule, no detailed specs were shared. That said, we do know that the current implementation sports a 6.9-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a fabric on the back, which should make it easier for the hardware to fold.

The user interface also shapes itself according to the orientation of the screen. When it is placed in a "standing" position, it customizes the Android UX and makes it run on the 4.6-inch display output. Motorola says that you can wrap this device around your hand, which will offer a similar experience to that of the external display of the Motorola Razr+.

The company focused on a bunch of AI innovations too. A GAI model running on the phone can use a photo of your outfit and generate multiple unique images of similar outfits that match your style so that you can use them elsewhere such as on the phone's wallpaper. That's not all though, Lenovo is also developing a personal assistant called MotoAI that runs locally on PCs and smartphones for inferences about your daily patterns, while ensuring privacy.

Other AI-powered utilities includes a concept AI model which enhances the Doc Scanner in Motorola's cameras by making captured image more crisp and clear, an AI text summarizer, and a model that protects your privacy by obfuscating certain personal content. Of course, all of these are concepts only for now, so there are no concrete details surrounding general availability yet.