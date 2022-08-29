Save $360 on the Motorola Edge Plus and others as part of Amazon Android Day

Motorola is kicking off its Amazon Android Day celebration by offering plenty of deals on its handsets. If you’ve been interested in purchasing a new phone, now might be the perfect chance. The company offers up to 58 percent off its current lineup of devices, and it looks like there is something for everyone.

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 The Motorola Edge Plus offers some amazing top-end features at a great price Purchase from Amazon

The Motorola Edge Plus is a handset powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It has 8GB RAM and features a large 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Furthermore, it has a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth camera. The front-facing camera is equally as impressive with a 60MP camera sensor. The phone has a large 4,800mAh battery that can be charged quickly thanks to its 30W TurboPower technology. It can also wirelessly charge at 15W and even wirelessly charge other devices at 5W. The Motorola Edge Plus gets a huge discount, knocking $360 off of its retail price, bringing it down to $639. You can check out our full review to get a more in-depth look.

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 2021 The Motorola Edge offers exceptional features at an excellent price Purchase from Amazon

The Motorola Edge is a great all-arounder powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and 8GB RAM. The smartphone offers a large 6.8-inch Max Vision display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It offers a triple camera setup that features a 108MP primary camera. Its large 5,000mAh battery can power it for up to two days. It originally debuted at $699 and gets a huge discount, knocking $350 off of its retail price, coming in at $349.99.

Motorola G Stylus

Motorola G Stylus The Motorola G Stylus is one of the few phones that offers stylus input at an affordable price Purchase from Amazon

The Motorola G Stylus is one of those unique handsets that offer stylus input. The feature is generally reserved for high-end smartphones, but Motorola has brought it to its mid-range featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 678 processor. It has a large 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display and offers a quad camera array, with its primary camera coming in at 16MP. Its 4,000mAh battery can power the device for up to two days. Currently, Motorola is knocking $120 off of its retail price, with the G Stylus coming in at $179.99.

Motorola G Power

Motorola G Power The Motorola G Power packs up to three days of battery life Purchase from Amazon

The Motorola G Power is a device that can more than hold its own, but its unique point is that it offers up to three days of battery life on a single charge. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and has a 6.6-inch Max Vision display. The device has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera. Best of all, this phone is priced at just $149.99 after a $100 discount.

These are just some of the discounts being offered during Motorola’s Amazon Android Day sale. If interested in other options, be sure to head to the link below for more offers. You’ll want to act fast as the promotional pricing will be for a limited time.

Source: Amazon