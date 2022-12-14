Android 13, the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, has been available for nearly 4 months now. Apart from the eligible Google Pixel smartphones, the stable release has already rolled out to devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, and more. While Motorola's take on Android is a very light one, the company hasn't been as fast as others when it comes to rolling out updates, and we're just now getting official confirmation about when some Motorola devices will get the latest Android OS release.

As you may expect, Motorola's current flagship smartphones, e.g. the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Pro, are eligible for the sweet treat of Android 13. Owners of other Motorola devices, such as the Moto G lineup and older phones, are probably in for a longer wait, though. We don't know exactly how long the wait will be, as the expected rollout is just "early 2023" onwards, indicating that the update should roll out sometime in the first half of the next year.

The full list of Motorola devices that will be updated is as follows:

A handful of popular devices like the Moto G71 were notably excluded from the roster, which will understandably be disappointing for users with these phones. We hope more Motorola phones will get a taste of Android 13 in the coming days and that this is just a preliminary list.

Thanks to Motorola's stance on bootloader unlock and kernel source release, it is possible to unofficially install Android 13 via custom ROMs on the majority of Moto phones. With that said, nothing beats an official update for most people.

Source: Motorola Community forums