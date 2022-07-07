Motorola has a new AR baseball game with the San Diego Padres

Today, Motorola is announcing a new augmented reality game in collaboration with the San Diego Padres. As has been previously disclosed, Major League Baseball uniforms are going to have advertisements on their sleeves next season, and the Padres are going to have the Motorola logo. Through this new partnership, this game was also born.

The game uses the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform, powered by the Motorola Edge Plus and the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses. If you’re ever at the Padres Hall of Fame at Petco Park, you can check it out.

“At Motorola, we truly believe in the power of partnership and collaboration to propel new technologies forward, and we’re thrilled to partner with the San Diego Padres to bring this exciting and innovative AR fan experience to the Padres Hall of Fame,” said Rudi Kalil, VP and general manager, North America at Motorola. “Many of us dream of being able to step on the field and play ball with our favorite team and players, and through the innovative technologies between Motorola, Lenovo and Qualcomm, we’re making that dream a reality.”

The game itself is pretty straightforward, and it’s a lot of fun. Up to four players can play at a time, and you have to aim baseballs at targets on the field at Petco Park. Some are closer (and easier) than others, and some of them move. Hitting a target can achieve a single, double, triple, and so on, depending on the difficulty of that target. You’ll also see some famous Padres floating around; after all, you’ll be doing this at the Padres Hall of Fame.

At an event in Chicago that was sponsored by Motorola, I got to check out this experience. Unfortunately, I couldn’t take pictures at the time, but like I said, it was a lot of fun. You basically aim at the targets by looking at them, and then you use the Motorola Edge Plus as a sort of controller. It’s an easy game to pick up for first-time players, which is important given that it’s going to be a demo at the Padres Hall of Fame.