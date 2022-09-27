Motorola is offering hot new deals on some of its most popular smartphones

It seems like every week, Motorola is trying to find a way to give away its smartphones at a bargain price, and for the most part, that’s not a bad thing. This week, the company has some good deals on a variety of handsets, which means there is something for everybody.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

The Moto G Stylus 5G is perhaps the most affordable Android smartphone that has support for a stylus. Along with stylus support, the phone offers a large 6.8-inch 120Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor. Perhaps best of all, Motorola states that it can last up to two days on a single charge. If you’re curious and need a little more information, it’s probably a good idea to check out our full review.

Motorola Edge 2022

Razr

If you’ve been looking to get your hands on a foldable smartphone, the Razr is probably going to be a good fit, especially when you can get two phones for the price of one. That’s right, Motorola is once again offering a deep discount on its second-generation Razr, which offers a 6.2-inch OLED foldable display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM. Furthermore, you get a 48MP Quad Pixel camera with 4K video recording and 256GB of internal storage.

Motorola Razr

Motorola Edge 2022

The Motorola Edge 2022 features a 6.6-inch OLED display with an impressive refresh rate coming in at 144Hz. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor and 8GB RAM. Furthermore, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, which Motorola claims can last up to two days on a single charge. On the rear, you get a triple camera setup, with the main camera coming in at 50MP and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. Needless to say, this smartphone offers quite a bit of power for not a lot of money. For a limited time, the handset will be discounted by $100, coming in at $499.99.

Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola Edge Plus 2022

This handset is the top-of-the-line model for Motorola, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and packing 512GB internal storage. The handset packs an impressive 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and lightning-fast charging speeds thanks to its 30W TurboPower charging capabilities. With the Motorola Edge Plus 2022, you’ll be able to get a full day of use thanks to its 4,800mAh battery and take excellent photos and videos with its 50MP rear camera. Motorola is knocking $300 off the retail price, bringing it down to $699.99.

Motorola Edge 2022

Of course, this is just a small sample of what Motorola has to offer, so if you want to check out the firm’s entire catalog, be sure to head to the link down below.

Source: Motorola