Motorola has debuted a new color for its Edge 30 Fusion smartphone. The Viva Magenta color is vibrant and looks quite sharp.

While the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion was announced just a couple of months ago, it looks like the company is launching a new color for the holiday season with its latest entry in the series that uses the Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta.

If you aren't in the know, Pantone has introduced a Color of the Year since 2000. For most of us, this doesn't really mean anything, but for some, the new color announcement is a big deal. Motorola has chosen to use this color on its Edge 30 Fusion, giving it a huge pop of color when compared to its normal color choices. it also has a new material on the rear panel, made from soft vegan leather.

The Edge 30 Fusion packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus, 12GB RAM, and has 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. You get a beautiful 6.5-inch pOLED display that melds into the side chassis and is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate, with support for HDR10+.

Furthermore, you get a dual camera setup on the year that includes a 50MP main shooter and 13MP ultrawide camera. As far as the selfie shooter goes, you're going to get a 32MP camera. The smartphone has a 4,400mAh battery that should provide all-day battery life for most and has TurboPower 125W charging speeds that can get you topped up quickly.

If this is a smartphone that looks interesting, you can always head to the Motorola website in the source link below to register. Currently, the handset in Viva Magenta is not available for purchase from the company's website or third-party retailers. But by registering, you'll be notified when it becomes available.

Source: Motorola

Via: The Verge