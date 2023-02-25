Motorola has once again partnered with Bullitt Group to bring another two-way satellite communication device to market. While its first collaboration with Motorola was the Defy Satellite Link, this time, we're getting something a bit more interesting with the Defy 2 Android smartphone. This will be one of the first relatively affordable Android satellite smartphones on the market, beating out the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and others.

When it comes to the Defy 2's specifications, the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, you're going to get a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, and even a triple camera setup that's composed of a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensor. The device will offer fast charging support up to 15W and will be able to wirelessly charge. However, one thing to note is that it will be launching with Android 12, and will only get two OS updates. Motorola has promised up to five years of security updates though, so that's a bit of a silver lining.

As far as details about the new Motorola Defy 2, the handset is described as a rugged device that's built for "outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers." Because of this, the handset will be able to withstand physical drops and tumbles, and has even been tested to survive heights as large as 1.8 meters. In addition to its rugged design, it will also be able to keep out dust and dirt particles, and will be capable of withstanding liquid submersion up to five meters, and if all of that wasn't enough, the smartphone has IP68 and IP69K ratings, and has been tested to withstand the extremes when it comes to weather.

Pricing on the Defy 2 has it coming in at $599 and that will also include 12 months of SOS Assist service. The smartphone will rely on Bullitt Satellite Messenger in order to provide two-way satellite communication. The handset should be available starting from the second quarter in North America, Canada, and Latin America.

Source: Motorola