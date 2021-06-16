Motorola Defy seems to be a ruggedized G9 Play running Android 10

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Motorola is reviving its ‘Defy’ brand with a new mid-range Android phone. The original Motorola Defy was released in 2010 as one of the first Android phones with dust and water resistance, but the lineup didn’t last beyond 2011, when Motorola shifted its attention to other phones. Now we have more details and photos of the phone, thanks to a new leak.

Evan Blass, known as @evleaks on Twitter, has shared detailed specifications for the phone and some images. The front of the Motorola Defy looks like most other budget Android phones, with a waterdrop notch at the top and a chin at the bottom. However, the back has a lined pattern with a message at the bottom saying ‘Dust,’ ‘Water,’ and ‘Drop,’ with ‘Proof’ in larger text. There’s also what appears to be a lanyard strap hanging from the bottom.

Hardware specifications include a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a fingerprint sensor, a 6.5-inch 1600×720 display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone will also apparently be “washable with soaps and disinfectants,” and there will be a programmable hardware button with push-to-talk mode. However, there are a few downsides that are already apparent — the phone will launch with Android 10, even though Android 12 is just around the corner.

It’s not clear yet what price point Motorola will target with the Motorola Defy. It seems to just be a Moto G9 Play with a few minor changes, and that device goes for £160 in the UK and €170 in Europe.