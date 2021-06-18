Motorola Defy is a rugged phone with Gorilla Glass Victus and dual-layer body

After multiple leaks over the past couple of weeks, the Motorola Defy is now official. The phone is made in partnership with Bullit Group, the UK-based company best known for making CAT and Land Rover-branded phones. Both companies had announced a strategic partnership earlier in February.

As a tough phone, the Motorola Defy is built to survive extreme conditions and boasts several impressive claims. For one, it’s drop-proof up to a height of 1.8 meters and can easily withstand repeated drops on any side corners. Second, it has a unique dual-layer TPU cover, giving it full underwater protection at 1.5-meter depth for up to 35 minutes. It also dust and sand-proof, and you can wash it with soap or sanitizer without any worry. Over on the front, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which provides the best in class scratch resistance. Motorola says the phone can work even in extreme temperatures (+55°C to -25°C.)

While the build quality is quite impressive, the internal hardware is less so. After all, the Motorola Defy is just a rebranded Moto G9 Play. It packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get the Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. For optics, there’s a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter and two 2MP depth and macro sensors.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Out-of-the-box, the Motorola Defy runs Android 11 with Motorola’s My UX on top. Rounding out the specifications for the Motorola Defy is a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Motorola Defy will be released in the UK and Europe before the end of June at €325 ($390). It will also arrive in Latin America at a later date, but there are no plans for a North America just yet.