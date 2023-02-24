When Apple launched satellite service with its iPhone 14 line, many assumed that other manufacturers would immediately follow suit, but that actually hasn't been the case. Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series without the feature, and we have yet to see it pop on other new Android handsets released over the past few weeks. But, that doesn't mean you soon won't be able to add the feature to your existing devices thanks to the newly announced Motorola Defy Satellite Link.

The Defy Satellite Link is made possible thanks to a collaboration between Bullitt Group and Motorola. If this partnership sounds familiar, that's because the two have previously collaborated, with the promise of bringing two-way satellite messaging to an upcoming Motorola Defy smartphone. While the companies have announced this handset as the Defy 2, we're still waiting on the full details about this device which should be made available during Mobile World Congress 2023.

In the meantime, we'll have to instead be content with the Defy Satellite Link. The device is a compact and rugged, giving iOS and Android devices the ability to connect to satellites and communicate with others using the technology. The device connects using Bluetooth and makes use of Bullitt's Satellite Messaging service, giving uses the ability to easily communicate with each other when traditional cellular coverage isn't available. In addition to satellite messaging, users will also be able to access emergency features like SOS assistance and sharing one's location.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link will be made available in April 2023 and cost $99. Furthermore, satellite communication will be affordable, costing just $4.99 per month to start. There will also be a combo package offered that will bundle the device and Essentials Messaging service plan for just $149. Expect to hear more about this device during Mobile World Congress, which will start in just a few days time.

Source: Bullit, Motorola

Via: 9to5Google