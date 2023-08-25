I live in an area where connectivity via broadband or cellular can be sparse even when at home, but it's even worse when traveling. In rural Kansas, I regularly drive to areas where I'll have miles of road with zero cellular service. While this has its perks, it also means that should something happen, I wouldn't be able to contact anyone. This is where the Motorola Defy Satellite Link comes in.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a compact device that was developed in partnership with rugged phone maker Bullitt. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and allows you to send and receive SMS messages, check in with your location, and contact emergency services. The last two features can be done with the press of a button on the device itself. You can also use these features via the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app. While this all seems great, there are a couple of bumps in the road that keep the Motorola Defy Satellite Link from being the perfect accessory.

About this review: Motorola sent us the Defy Satellite Link for the purposes of this review and did not have any input into its contents.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link Always in touch 7.5 / 10 The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a Bluetooth dongle that works with both iOS and Android to help you send SMS messages via satellite when you have no reception. You can also quickly check in with your location or contact emergency services with the press of a button. Pros Simple setup

Excellent battery life

Messaging and SOS available in remote areas

Plans start at $0 Cons Have to use a dedicated messaging app

Can't send images

Currently no global coverage $150 at Amazon $149 at Motorola

Motorola Defy Satellite Link: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link was initially announced in February 2023 but didn't go on sale until June 29 for $150. You can pick it up at various retailers like REI, Home Depot, Amazon, and more. There is only one color variant: black with gray and orange buttons.

You get a free year of service with a purchase that allows for up to 30 messages per month. Plans after that are 80 messages per month for $4.99, 300 messages per month for $24.99, or you can pay $59.99 for up to 250 messages per year. Each tier comes with unlimited SOS Assist messages. Should you cancel your subscription, you can pay $4.99 per month or $34.95 per year for the SOS feature.

Design and hardware

Tough and compact

You'd expect a device that's designed to go with you where connectivity doesn't exist to be rugged, and thankfully, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link doesn't disappoint. With IP68 water and dust resistance, you won't have to worry about the device being damaged by a bit of rain or an accidental drop into a muddy puddle. Combining that with MIL-SPEC 810H, you've got the perfect hiking buddy.

Because the device is compact and weighs only 70g, it doesn't take up much space in a bag or glove box. However, keep in mind that when using it, you'll want to make sure it has a clear view of the sky for the satellites. Like all the best phones that use satellites for your GPS, the accuracy and connection work best when outdoors but can work in some cars and buildings.

Connecting the Motorola Defy Satellite Link to my phone is nearly as easy as it is to connect it to a bag using the attached D-ring.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is constructed out of a black plastic case with a gray rocker button on one side that is used for powering the device on or to send a quick check-in with your location. On the same side is a rubber cover for the USB-C charging port. On the other side is a large orange button for SOS assistance. There are also a few LED lights to indicate connection and power. Finally, there's a durable strap that wraps around the device with orange accents. It also has an orange D-ring to clip it to a bag easily. The whole thing has a rugged look to it without being overly garish.

On that battery side of things, the Defy Satellite Link has a 600mAh battery that can last up to four days on a charge. I left it powered on for over 24 hours indoors, with intermittent satellite connectivity, and maybe six of those hours connected to my phone, and the unit only lost 23% of its charge. So, the idea of getting a full four days of use between charges is definitely realistic.

Software

Test it before you need it

Connecting the Motorola Defy Satellite Link to my phone is nearly as easy as it is to connect it to a bag using the attached D-ring. Since the Motorola Defy Satellite Link doesn't have a display, all software interactions happen in the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app, which is simple to use, as it should be for those times when you just need to get a message out ASAP. I've tested the device on a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Edge+ (2023) with the same experience on both. The app itself is straightforward, with only a few options for managing your account, sending messages, checking in, and pairing and updating the device. It's very much like pairing your favorite earbuds to your phone.

Once it's set up, you can begin sending text messages and sharing your location (sorry, no sending images). To use the check-in feature, you'll need to add the contact(s) you want the message and coordinates sent to. This is a one-time thing unless you want to add new contacts to that feature. There is an option for location tracking where the app will periodically send your location to specified contacts, but it isn't available at this time.

The Bullitt Satellite Messenger app is a simple app that's easy to use, as it should be for those times when you just need to get a message out ASAP.

You can use the app to send messages regardless of if you have coverage. You'll know if it's using satellites based on the send icon. If it's an arrow, then it's not using satellites to send the message. But if you see a rocket, then it is. Messages are limited to 140 characters, and there's a circle around the send icon to indicate when you're nearing the limit.

Now, when it comes to sending the message, things can get a bit bumpy. I had some mixed results. But there's also a solution. To ensure I was using satellites, I put my phone into Airplane Mode with only Bluetooth enabled so that it could connect to the Motorola Defy Satellite Link. I tried sending a test message to my wife, and she didn't get it. Then she saw it pop up in her spam folder. Once she marked it as not spam, it worked...most of the time. The people you message from the Bullitt app don't need the app; they'll still maybe get the message, and it will have a link to download the app in it.

When using the check-in button on the Defy Satellite Link itself, it would work more consistently than from the app. You can enable read receipts for messages in the app, but it will use up some of your monthly cap. When messaging my wife after she set up her own Bullitt account, the overall experience of messages being delivered was much better.

Coverage

Global, eventually

When we think about satellites, we assume you'll have connectivity no matter where you are. While that is true in theory, you can't access every satellite floating in space. At the time of publication, all of the U.S. and Western Europe are covered. Mexico, South America, Africa, Australia, and parts of Asia are set to get coverage in Q3 2023, and it's up in the air if the rest of the world will be included down the line.

This likely won't be an issue for people who would buy this device because most, if not all, of the uses would happen in that same area. For those who do a lot of international travel, you could run into some problems depending on where you go.

Source: Bullitt

As for how reliable the connectivity was, it was solid. As I mentioned earlier, even when inside, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link could still get a satellite connection from time to time. But when outside with a clear view of the sky, I never had issues with it connecting or staying connected.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link: Should you buy it?

You should buy the Motorola Defy Satellite Link if:

You live in an area with spotty cellular connectivity.

You do a lot of hiking.

You want peace of mind when traveling.

You shouldn't buy the Motorola Defy Satellite Link if:

You live or frequently travel to areas where there isn't satellite coverage.

You don't want to use a separate app to message with.

Communicating via satellites isn't new, but doing so from the cell phone you already have is. While Apple brought emergency SOS messages to the iPhone 14 last year, and Google may enable it in Messages, this is a way to get the feature now. If we look at the Motorola Defy Satellite Link as an emergency device to send an SOS message or your location, it's a great tool, especially when you factor in durability and long battery life.

But the clunky messaging experience from the Bullitt app when the other end isn't using it is frustrating. So could the current coverage or lack thereof, depending on the areas you frequent. If you're U.S.-based or in Western Europe, you're good. Even at $149 — originally planned for $99 — it's a good thing to have in your bag if you're living or traveling in areas where connectivity is limited. It's a great way to get help or just let people know where you are in case something bad does happen.