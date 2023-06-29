The Motorola Defy Satellite Link was launched some months back and is now finally making its US retail debut. The device makes it possible to communicate using satellites with existing Android or iOS smartphones in areas where cellular coverage might not be available. We've seen this type of feature explored for emergency purposes, but Motorola's device can be used for general two-way messaging if needed. The device is now available from a variety of retailers and will cost $149, which also includes a one-year subscription to the Essentials Messaging service plan.

motorola defy satellite link A compact device that can be used to send texts using satellite communication for general purposes or emergencies. $180 at Amazon

As far as how the device operates, it connects to compatible Android and iOS phones using Bluetooth, where users can send messages using Bullitt's Satellite Messaging service. Those sending messages will need to download and set up the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app on their phone, but what's great about this system is that those receiving messages do not have to download the app and will receive them as standard SMS messages.

In addition to general conversations, the device can also be used for SOS assistance and location sharing. In order to latter feature a bit more accessible, the Defy Satellite Link has a physical "check in" button that can be pushed at any time that will send out alerts to those connected, giving them an update on the progress of your trip.

For the most part, this is an excellent device to have with you if you're going out to an area that doesn't have cellular coverage. Whether it's for emergency use or just keeping in touch, this is one of the most affordable options out right now when it comes to convenient satellite communication.

There are also many different plans, so you can choose the one that suits your needs, with the lowest price plan coming in at just $5 per month. As mentioned before, you can now purchase this from retailers like REI, B&H Photo Video, Amazon, and more — so if you need a reliable digital safety net for your next adventure, be sure to check it out.