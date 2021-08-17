Motorola Edge 20 Fusion joins the Edge lineup as the phones launch in India
After launching the Edge 20 series in Europe late last month, Motorola has now launched the lineup in the Indian market. The Motorola Edge 20 lineup in India consists of the regular Edge 20 and a completely new phone — the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Motorola phones.
Motorola Edge 20 series: Specifications
|Specification
|Motorola Edge 20
|Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
|Display
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|32MP f/2.25
|32MP
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|Connectivity
|Software
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Other Features
|Bottom-firing speaker
|Bottom-firing speaker
As you can see in the table above, the Motorola Edge 20 is exactly the same as the model launched internationally. It features a 6.7-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chip, a 108MP triple camera setup on the back, and a 4,000mAh battery. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and runs Android 11 out of the box.
The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, is a slightly modified version of Edge 20 Lite. It has the same 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display as the “Lite” variant, but it packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chip instead of the Dimensity 720. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the same 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support, and the same 32MP selfie camera. However, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a slightly different rear-facing camera setup.
The device packs a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an unspecified tertiary camera. While the primary camera remains the same, Motorola has downgraded the wide-angle sensor on the Edge 20 Fusion. For connectivity, the device offers 5G support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It also runs Android 11 out of the box. Both phones are eligible for two Android OS upgrades and two years of security updates.
Pricing & Availability
The vanilla Motorola Edge 20 will go on sale in India starting August 24th. The device is priced at ₹29,999 and it will go on sale via Flipkart. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available at a starting price of ₹21,499 through Flipkart starting August 27th.