Motorola Edge 20 Fusion joins the Edge lineup as the phones launch in India

After launching the Edge 20 series in Europe late last month, Motorola has now launched the lineup in the Indian market. The Motorola Edge 20 lineup in India consists of the regular Edge 20 and a completely new phone — the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Motorola phones.

Motorola Edge 20 series: Specifications

Specification Motorola Edge 20 Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED

20:9 aspect ratio

144Hz refresh rate

450nits

DCI-P3 color space

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED

20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz refresh rate

DCI-P3 color space

HDR10+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

128GB storage 6GB+128GB

8GB+128GB Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

30W wired fast charging 5,000mAh

30W wired fast charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 108MP f/1.9

Wide-angle: 16MP f/2.2

Telephoto: 8MP f/2.4 Primary: 108MP

Wide-angle: 8MP

Macro:N/A Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.25 32MP Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 6E 5G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi Software Android 11 Android 11 Other Features Bottom-firing speaker Bottom-firing speaker

As you can see in the table above, the Motorola Edge 20 is exactly the same as the model launched internationally. It features a 6.7-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chip, a 108MP triple camera setup on the back, and a 4,000mAh battery. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and runs Android 11 out of the box.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, is a slightly modified version of Edge 20 Lite. It has the same 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display as the “Lite” variant, but it packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chip instead of the Dimensity 720. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the same 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support, and the same 32MP selfie camera. However, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a slightly different rear-facing camera setup.

The device packs a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an unspecified tertiary camera. While the primary camera remains the same, Motorola has downgraded the wide-angle sensor on the Edge 20 Fusion. For connectivity, the device offers 5G support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It also runs Android 11 out of the box. Both phones are eligible for two Android OS upgrades and two years of security updates.

Pricing & Availability

The vanilla Motorola Edge 20 will go on sale in India starting August 24th. The device is priced at ₹29,999 and it will go on sale via Flipkart. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available at a starting price of ₹21,499 through Flipkart starting August 27th.