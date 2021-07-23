Here’s our best look yet at Motorola’s next mid-range 5G phone

Leaks suggest that Motorola is gearing up to launch a trio of phones in the second-gen Edge series: the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite. We learned about the specs of all three phones thanks to an extensive leak from Evan Blass last month. Certification filings spotted earlier this month on the site of Chinese regulatory agency TENAA revealed the designs of both the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro, though the images published by TENAA were quite low resolution. Thankfully, serial leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks, is back at it again with detailed renders of the Motorola Edge 20, giving us our best look yet at the device ahead of its launch.

In a tweet, OnLeaks revealed that he got his hands on CAD renders of the upcoming smartphone and shared them with tech publication PriceBaba. The renders show off the Motorola Edge 20 from all angles, confirming the device will have a flat display and a centered hole-punch cutout. The bezel on the bottom seems to be pretty large, so the display isn’t edge-to-edge (at this point, it’s not clear what the Edge in the name even means anymore.) The phone seems to be pretty tall and narrow, measuring 169.1 x 75.5 x 8.9mm (11.6mm thick if you include the camera bump.) The three cameras are housed in a rectangular module on the rear, and they’re stacked vertically. An LED flash and microphone hole are placed next to the cameras, and apart from Motorola’s logo emblazoned near the middle, the rest of the back looks quite clean.

Credits: OnLeaks x PriceBaba

On the bottom, we can see the phone’s USB-C port, SIM card tray, and bottom-firing speaker — it’s unclear if the other speaker located in the top bezel is just an earpiece speaker for calls. There doesn’t seem to be a hole for a 3.5mm audio jack.

While the left side appears to be devoid of any buttons, the right side has a volume rocker and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Based on Motorola’s history and what we heard from previous rumors, we expected there to be a dedicated Google Assistant button. However, we don’t know if we’re looking at the North American or the European version of the Motorola Edge 20, as Motorola’s phones for North America never have the Assistant button.

The leaked renders show off the Motorola Edge 20 in two colors: white and purple. According to Evan Blass, the Motorola Edge 20 is expected to be offered in Midnight Blue, Blue Vegan Leather, Iridescent White, Frosted White, Frosted Gray, Electric Graphite, and Lagoon Green, so we’re only seeing two out of a possible seven colors that the device may be offered in.

According to previous leaks, the Motorola Edge 20 (code-named “berlin”) will have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution for a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display refresh rate tops out at 120Hz. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, feature 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, and have a 4000mAh battery. The cameras consist of a 108MP main + 16MP wide-angle + 8MP 3X zoom telephoto lens on the rear, and a 32MP camera on the front.

The phone will run Android 11 out of the box as the phone has likely been in development long before Motorola has had a chance to rebase on top of the upcoming Android 12 release. However, we don’t know exactly when the Motorola Edge 20 series will launch, so we’ll have to wait for more details.