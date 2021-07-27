Motorola’s Edge 20 Lite looks like a MediaTek version of Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite

Motorola is gearing up to unveil the Motorola Edge 20 series. The series will consist of three devices: the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Lite. All three phones have leaked extensively over the last month. Earlier this month, the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro were spotted on TENAA, confirming key specifications and giving us a glimpse at their design. Meanwhile, two recent leaks showed off the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro in their full glory. Now, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite has leaked too.

TechnikNews has obtained high-res renders of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, which gives us a great look at the cheapest model in the Edge 2o series. As you can see in the renders attached below, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite differs greatly from the Pro and regular models. It actually looks a lot like the Mi 11 Lite from the back. However, the placement of the hole-punch cutout is different.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G and Edge 20 Lite seem to have similar hardware, too, with both sporting a Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and three rear cameras, and a mid-range 5G chipset — the Snapdragon 780G 5G in the Mi 11 Lite 5G versus MediaTek Dimensity 720 in the Edge 20 Lite.

The new leak also shows off the Motorola Edge 20 in its Frosted Gray and Frosted White colors and the Edge 20 Pro in its Midnight Blue and Blue Vegan Leather colors.

As a refresher, the Edge 2o Pro is expected to be an affordable flagship, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, Snapdragon 870 chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 108MP primary shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite will be midrange offerings. The regular model is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, Snapdragon 778 chipset, a triple camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary shooter, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. Finally, the Lite model will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch 90Hz display, triple cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Motorola has confirmed a launch event for August 5 in China, where the company is expected to take the wraps off the new Edge 20 series.